ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Ramagalela, McCarthy and Gould expecting fireworks in MTN8 final

MTN8 ambassadors Fabian McCarthy, Rodney Ramagalela and Morgan Gould are expecting fireworks when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

In the 39th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by McCarthy, Ramagalela and Gould to preview the anticipated MTN8 final.

McCarthy, Ramagalela and Gould said they are expecting an exciting game between two good teams and also goals to excite the spectators who sold-out the match in less than four hours. McCarthy, who had a stellar career with clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, challenged both players to find the net and contribute to the MTN8 Goals for Charity initiative.

Ramagalela, who also played for Black Leopards, Sundowns, University of Pretoria (Tuks), Polokwane City and Highlands Park, pointed out goalkeepers Sipho Chaine and Sage Stephens are going to be crucial in the match. Gould, who played for Jomo Cosmos, Chiefs, SuperSport United, Sekhukhune

United, said Pirates are slight favourites but they must not underestimate Stellies who are capable of rising to the occasion.