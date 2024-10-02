Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Ramagalela, McCarthy and Gould expecting fireworks in MTN8 final

MTN8 ambassadors predict exciting game between two strong teams and also goals to excite sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium

02 October 2024 - 13:37

MTN8 ambassadors Fabian McCarthy, Rodney Ramagalela and Morgan Gould are expecting fireworks when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. In the 39th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by McCarthy, Ramagalela and Gould to preview the anticipated MTN8 final. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

MTN8 ambassadors Fabian McCarthy, Rodney Ramagalela and Morgan Gould are expecting fireworks when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

In the 39th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by McCarthy, Ramagalela and Gould to preview the anticipated MTN8 final.

McCarthy, Ramagalela and Gould said they are expecting an exciting game between two good teams and also goals to excite the spectators who sold-out the match in less than four hours. McCarthy, who had a stellar career with clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, challenged both players to find the net and contribute to the MTN8 Goals for Charity initiative.

Ramagalela, who also played for Black Leopards, Sundowns, University of Pretoria (Tuks), Polokwane City and Highlands Park, pointed out goalkeepers Sipho Chaine and Sage Stephens are going to be crucial in the match. Gould, who played for Jomo Cosmos, Chiefs, SuperSport United, Sekhukhune

United, said Pirates are slight favourites but they must not underestimate Stellies who are capable of rising to the occasion. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Drogba’ Ndulula on why he fell out of love with football

Former Chiefs and Pirates striker says he is considering retirement because of poor treatment of players at clubs.
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What Pirates must do to usurp Premiership from Sundowns

In the 37th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by analyst Musi Matlaba ...
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results

In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Fireworks expected when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch in MTN8 Final