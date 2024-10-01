Soweto Marathon race management committee spokesperson Thokozani Mazibuko has urged runners who have not yet registered to do so.
“Because of this, we want all from far and wide to come and enjoy this experience, from a first-time 10km social runner to the elites competing for the coveted marathon title," Mazibuko said in a statement.
"We’re closing in on our capacity but wanted to urge all those on the brink of entering, to do so fast. It’s not an easy run, but it’s a thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding one which is proven in the repeat entries year-on-year. Come join us, Soweto looks forward to hosting you."
Entry fees for all three categories remain at the 2023 prices of R380 for the marathon, R300 for the 21km and R280 for the 10km.
To enter, runners are encouraged to visit www.sowetomarathon.com. The prize money remains equal for both the male and female categories, with the top prize awarded to the 42km Open winner set at R250,000.
Soweto Marathon registration deadline extended to reach 25K target
Race entries currently sit at 15,000 entries
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The African Bank Soweto Marathon race organisers have announced an extension of the entry registration deadline until the capacity is reached.
The deadline to register for this year's race, which is set to take place on November 3 at Nasrec, was September 30, but after the limit was not reached, runners have now been given more time to put in their entry.
By Tuesday, entries were sitting at just over 15,000 across the full marathon, 21km and 10km, and the organisers are still hopeful they will reach the 25,000 target.
Soweto Marathon race management committee spokesperson Thokozani Mazibuko has urged runners who have not yet registered to do so.
“Because of this, we want all from far and wide to come and enjoy this experience, from a first-time 10km social runner to the elites competing for the coveted marathon title," Mazibuko said in a statement.
"We’re closing in on our capacity but wanted to urge all those on the brink of entering, to do so fast. It’s not an easy run, but it’s a thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding one which is proven in the repeat entries year-on-year. Come join us, Soweto looks forward to hosting you."
Entry fees for all three categories remain at the 2023 prices of R380 for the marathon, R300 for the 21km and R280 for the 10km.
To enter, runners are encouraged to visit www.sowetomarathon.com. The prize money remains equal for both the male and female categories, with the top prize awarded to the 42km Open winner set at R250,000.
Xaba wins two 10km races three days
People's Race gets own special shoe
Van Zyl sets sights on another People’s Race win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos