Meanwhile, Polokwane coach Phuti Mohafe is satisfied with the points they achieved after four matches though he felt they should have done better.
“Where we are now on seven points, it is good for us and we hope we should have at least nine by now but it is OK whatever results we get we accept and as a team, we will grow,” Mohafe said.
“I think the number of games we played this week took a toll on our players. We played on Saturday, Tuesday and now Sunday, that's three matches in seven days.”
SowetanLIVE
Stellies shift focus to cup final against Bucs
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
After their 1-1 draw with Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker doesn't think his players had one eye in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Stellies let a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Polokwane after Lehlohonolo Mojela gave them a lead before Thabang Matuludi equalised in the stroke of halftime.
Barker said they tried to win the match on Sunday but it was not to be and that they will be highly motivated against the Buccaneers.
“I wouldn't say so; I think our mentality was to see the game before us and play the match on a different occasion going into the nicest stadium with a full crowd final,” Barker told the media during the post-match press conference.
“I'm sure our level of motivation will be high to perform better than we did against Polokwane, but it's uncomfortable to come here on a Sunday evening and play against this team in these conditions.
“I can't falter the commitment and I can't think the players had one eye on [Pirates' match], I think we tried to win the game by pushing numbers forward and we also exposed ourselves at the back.
“We don't want to come here and play for a point, we want to win as many games as we can.”
Barker also lauded Mojela after scoring his fourth goal this season in all competitions and hopes he can continue scoring against Pirates on Saturday.
“Bradley [Mojela] has been really good for us. He is getting on the score sheet scoring good goals. It is nice that he is scoring and playing with a lot of confidence. You know he is a handful for any team,” he said.
“He has a lot of energy, a lot of movement and pressing and adding goals. He is a formidable player for us.
“I am happy for him; he was booked earlier in the game, so it was risky to leave him on and maybe get a second yellow card. But hopefully, his goalscoring may continue.”
Meanwhile, Polokwane coach Phuti Mohafe is satisfied with the points they achieved after four matches though he felt they should have done better.
“Where we are now on seven points, it is good for us and we hope we should have at least nine by now but it is OK whatever results we get we accept and as a team, we will grow,” Mohafe said.
“I think the number of games we played this week took a toll on our players. We played on Saturday, Tuesday and now Sunday, that's three matches in seven days.”
SowetanLIVE
