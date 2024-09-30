Nontshinga will make the mandatory defence of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior-flyweight belt against Yabuki at the Aichi Sky Expo Convention Centre in Tokoname.
Nontshinga, 25, last fought on February 16 when he ferociously reclaimed the IBF belt with a 10th-round stoppage of Adrian Curiel in Mexico. The Mexican won the belt from Nontshinga via a second-round stoppage on November 23 in Monaco.
Nontshinga has 10 knockouts in 13 wins against a loss. Yabuki, 32, was in action on March 16, and he stopped Kevin Vivas in the fourth round which was Yabuki's 15th short-route victory in 16 wins against four losses.
Cafu will challenge reigning World Boxing Organisation junior-bantamweight titlist Kosei Tanaka at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Cafu, 30, is undefeated after 10 fights with eight knockouts while 29-year-old Tanaka has a single defeat in 21 fights with 11 knockouts.
Back home, Nathan signed newly crowned World Boxing Federation International bantamweight champion Asekho “Prince” Nocele.
Nocele was crowned on Friday evening after pulverising Ayanda Gangqa in the 10th and final round of their bout which was staged by Jackie Brice at the Sunningdale Sports Complex in Milnerton, Cape Town.
SowetanLIVE
Collin Nathan confident ahead of his charges' boxing world title fights in Japan
Nontshinga and Cafu's bouts are two days apart
Image: SUPPLIED
Time is fast approaching for a historic moment when accomplished boxing trainer/manager Collin “Nomakanjani” Nathan will be involved in two world title fights in a space of two days apart in Japan.
He will be in Japan with Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga on October 12. Two days later, he will be in Tokyo with Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu.
Nathan says team Nontshinga — comprising of him, the boxer, assistant trainer and Nontshinga's father Thembani Gopheni, cut man Bernie Pailman and Hayden Jones, who owns an online boxing channel, SA Boxing Talk, will leave on Thursday.
Cafu, Nathan's other assistant trainer Shannon Strydom and promoter Larry Wainstein will leave for Tokyo on Saturday. They will team up with Nathan's friend Mike Altamura from Australia.
Nathan said he, Pailman and Jones will only join the Cafu team in the Tokyo camp after Nontshinga’s fight against Misamichi Yabuki, a former World Boxing Council junior-flyweight champion.
Nathan is satisfied with his charge's preparations for what will be his biggest weekend ever since he began training fighters in 2000. “I am impressed by our preparations and confident,” he says. “The boys are looking sharp.”
Nontshinga will make the mandatory defence of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior-flyweight belt against Yabuki at the Aichi Sky Expo Convention Centre in Tokoname.
Nontshinga, 25, last fought on February 16 when he ferociously reclaimed the IBF belt with a 10th-round stoppage of Adrian Curiel in Mexico. The Mexican won the belt from Nontshinga via a second-round stoppage on November 23 in Monaco.
Nontshinga has 10 knockouts in 13 wins against a loss. Yabuki, 32, was in action on March 16, and he stopped Kevin Vivas in the fourth round which was Yabuki's 15th short-route victory in 16 wins against four losses.
Cafu will challenge reigning World Boxing Organisation junior-bantamweight titlist Kosei Tanaka at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Cafu, 30, is undefeated after 10 fights with eight knockouts while 29-year-old Tanaka has a single defeat in 21 fights with 11 knockouts.
Back home, Nathan signed newly crowned World Boxing Federation International bantamweight champion Asekho “Prince” Nocele.
Nocele was crowned on Friday evening after pulverising Ayanda Gangqa in the 10th and final round of their bout which was staged by Jackie Brice at the Sunningdale Sports Complex in Milnerton, Cape Town.
SowetanLIVE
Vilakazi denies KZN-based boxers get preferential treatment
Akani Sambo to face John Chuwa in a must-win WBF fight
Boxer Brian Mitchell earned respect and praise from the rainbow nation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos