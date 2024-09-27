Barker urges Stellies to keep momentum

Sport

Angry Tinkler calls for improvement as City host SuperSport

By Neville Khoza - 27 September 2024 - 11:51
Neville Khoza Journalist
Amadou Soukouna of Cape Town City during the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch this week.
Image: Roger Sedres

Fresh from their impressive 3-0 victory over Cape Town City on Wednesday, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wants his side to continue to build winning momentum when they visit Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

Barker hailed his side’s performance as they thumped their rivals at Athlone Stadium with goals from Andre de Jong, Fawaaz Basadien and Sanele Barns to give them their first win in the Betway Premiership matches this season.

Stellies now travel to Polokwane to face Rise and Shine before their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium next weekend. “Our focus is now away to Polokwane, and those are the matches we have to pitch up for and perform like we did tonight [Wednesday],” Barker said.

The coach felt had they failed to get results against the Citizens in the Cape Town derby, it would have put pressure on his side after losing their opening match to Golden Arrows. It was important for us to win,” he said.

I always maintain that you cannot always look at results only, [but] against Golden Arrows, I thought we didn't deserve to lose the game. I thought we were dominant throughout the match and gave away a soft goal and a late penalty. So it is about better performances over the period to get you where you want.”

Polokwane will also be looking to bounce back to winning ways after they saw their good start to the season ended by Pirates on Tuesday when they lost 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Citizens coach Eric Tinkler was not pleased with his players’ attitude against Stellies, and is demanding an immediate response when they host SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium tomorrow at 8pm.

Tinkler was critical of his players for the lack of fight, and this is an area where he wants them to be better against SuperSport, who beat TS Galaxy 1-0 on Wednesday. “We have to come out fighting, hopefully, we'll see the fight,” a disappointed Tinkler said.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB (3pm); Sekhukhune v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Magesi v Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); CPT City v SuperSport, Athlone (8pm); Gallants v AmaZulu, Free State (8pm)

Sunday: Chippa v Galaxy, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)

