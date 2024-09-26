Sport

Radebe back Bafana to do well despite despite key duo's icing

Benched Mudau and Mokoena make Broos's squad to face Congo

26 September 2024 - 06:46
Neville Khoza Journalist
Khuliso Mudau has not been selected for Sundowns' last four matches.
Khuliso Mudau has not been selected for Sundowns' last four matches.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds captain Lucas Radebe feels the continued absence of Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau from the Mamelodi Sundowns lineup should not impact the national team's performance in next month's back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo.

Despite having not played in Sundowns’ last four matches, Broos named the duo in his preliminary squad on Tuesday. “For me, it shouldn’t hamper the performance of the team. Hugo brought in a good squad,” Radebe said.

“We saw against Uganda and South Sudan [in the last Afcon qualifiers earlier this month], these are the guys who will possibly be playing the best football in the country. To have a player like Mudau, who is a brilliant player, [and not playing at Sundowns] is a setback, [but] I believe it won’t hamper Bafana.”

Mudau and Mokoena, who are key players for Bafana, have not played for Sundowns since September 1 when they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium. It remains to be seen if they’ll be included in Masandawana’s Betway Premiership mouth-watering match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, their last game before the Fifa international break.

Meanwhile, Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao has explained why they decided to host Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha instead of the Free State Stadium as was initially planned. “We initially had pencilled down Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein and were in advanced talks with the Mangaung municipality to take the national team back there. But there were issues beyond our control for us taking the game to Bloemfontein,” she said.

“We were thinking about the happenings in Mangaung around that weekend, and the condition of the pitch leading up to the game was not going to be ideal because there will be rugby matches happening. And there were other logistical challenges. We thought it would be best if we took the match to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which was scheduled to host Bafana in November.”

Bafana will host Congo on October 11, and travel to face the west African nation on October 15.

Bafana preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, Sipho Chaine 

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Thabiso Morena, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Mudau, Khuliso Mudau, Thabiso Sesane, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana 

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha 

Strikers: Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi

SowetanLIVE 

We don't want Zwane to burn out – Mngqithi explains why star starts on bench

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has provided reasons why star player Themba Zwane has not been starting matches this season.
Sport
1 week ago

I can make tough calls, says Mngqithi after 'resting' Mokoena, Mudau

Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi has warned his players that he is capable of making tough decisions to drop anyone who is not performing ...
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns finally find scoring touch as they trash Eswatini minnows Swallows

Mamelodi Sundowns went through more than 270 minutes of early season MTN8 football without scoring a goal and out of nowhere they drilled four in one ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Midrand residential complex gutted by fire
Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed