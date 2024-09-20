“So, it is important we learn from this and move forward. But still very positive, we played seven games, we won six at the start of the season. A big game is waiting on Sunday away to AS Vita, it doesn't help us to dwell on this loss.
“We need to get over it as quickly as possible and focus on that game and then our derby game in our next league encounter next Wednesday [against Cape Town City].”
The Cape Winelands side only needs to draw or not lose by more than two goals to have a chance of making the group stages.
While Vita are expected to come out firing, Barker said they have what it takes to get a result away and will draw inspiration when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns twice in the MTN8 semifinal.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United will need to overturn a 1-0 lead they suffered to Lunda Sul from Angola in the first leg when they meet in the return fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Babina Noko, who beat Magesi 1-0 in the league match on Wednesday are optimistic that they can overturn the result and coach Lehlohonolo Seema will be looking to build on that win.
SowetanLIVE
Stellies move past league defeat to focus on Confed Cup
Barker confident they can get result away in Congo against AS Vita
Image: Shaun Roy
As Stellenbosch look to defend their 2-0 lead when they visit AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round return leg at Stade des Martyrs on Sunday (4pm), coach Steve Barker has urged his side to quickly forget about their defeat to Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday.
Stellies, who suffered their first defeat in seven matches against Arrows after going down 2-0 at Athlone Stadium, have an advantage going into the return leg in the Democratic Republic of Congo hoping to make the group stages.
Barker said they don't have time to dwell on that defeat as they need to focus on Vita to make sure they progress to the group stages.
“We need to get this over as quickly as possible and learn very quickly. It was a learning curve in terms of fighting in all fronts,” Barker told the media during the post-match press conference on Wednesday.
“So, it is important we learn from this and move forward. But still very positive, we played seven games, we won six at the start of the season. A big game is waiting on Sunday away to AS Vita, it doesn't help us to dwell on this loss.
“We need to get over it as quickly as possible and focus on that game and then our derby game in our next league encounter next Wednesday [against Cape Town City].”
The Cape Winelands side only needs to draw or not lose by more than two goals to have a chance of making the group stages.
While Vita are expected to come out firing, Barker said they have what it takes to get a result away and will draw inspiration when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns twice in the MTN8 semifinal.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United will need to overturn a 1-0 lead they suffered to Lunda Sul from Angola in the first leg when they meet in the return fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Babina Noko, who beat Magesi 1-0 in the league match on Wednesday are optimistic that they can overturn the result and coach Lehlohonolo Seema will be looking to build on that win.
SowetanLIVE
Magesi eager to prove their Premiership credentials in derby
Malesela rallies Bloemfontein behind Gallants
Kopo promises exciting play from Chippa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos