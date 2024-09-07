Sport

Mhlongo comes fourth in triumph as he claims unexpected 200m bronze

By SPORT STAFF - 08 September 2024 - 09:16
Mpumelelo Mhlongo in action in the final of the men's 200m T64 where he took the bronze medal.
Mpumelelo Mhlongo in action in the final of the men's 200m T64 where he took the bronze medal.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Mpumelelo Mhlongo came fourth in triumph as he won the 200m bronze in dramatic fashion at the Paralympics on Saturday, taking Team South Africa’s haul to six medals.

Mhlongo, categorised as a T44 athlete, was competing in the tougher T64 class, and he clocked a 22.62sec world record as he crossed the line fourth.

But second-placed German Felix Streng was disqualified for a lane infringement, which promoted Mhlongo, the T44 100m champion in Paris, to the podium.

Sherman Guity Guity of Costa Rica won in 21.32sec, with Levi Vloet of the Netherlands second in 22.47.

Collen Mahlalela ended seventh in the men’s T47 400m in 49.95. 

Earlier in the evening swimmer Christian Sadie had to settle for fifth spot in a tight S7 men’s 50m butterfly final, touching in a 29.94 African record behind Ukrainian Andrii Trusov (28.75), Carlos Zarate of Colombia (29.08) and neutral Russian Egor Efrosinin (29.69). American Evan Austin was fourth (29.89).

The Games close on Sunday with Louzanne Coetzee, the blind runner who claimed bronze in the women’s 1,500m T11 earlier in the week, scheduled to compete in the women’s marathon.

Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race attracts top international athletes

The fourth edition of the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race is attracting a strong field with Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma one of the top ...
Sport
1 day ago

How Team SA fared in the Paralympics on Thursday

The sunshine disappeared in Paris and rain clouds descended over the French capital, but nothing could dampen Team SA’s spirits on Thursday.
Sport
2 days ago

Cricket SA on firmer financial footing with R815m profit

After two years of financial losses, Cricket SA announced an R815m profit at its AGM in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction