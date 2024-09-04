At a glance: how Team SA fared at the Paralympics on Tuesday

There were two African records in the pool but no medals for Team SA on Tuesday at the 2024 Paralympics.

South Africa remains on two medals heading into Wednesday, after Mpumelelo Mhlongo’s T44 100m gold and Louzanne Coetzee’s T11 1500m silver. There were three sports represented by Team SA on Tuesday — swimming, athletics and boccia.

Christian Sadie reached the final of the S7 100m backstroke and there he finished fifth in 1:13.03 after reacting best at the start. Gold and silver went to the Ukrainian duo of Yurii Shenhur (1:09.51) and Andrii Trusov (1:10.42). Both Kat Swanepoel and Nathan Hendricks swam to new African records.

“Super happy, I’m an IM swimmer and a fly swimmer so it’s not something we’ve been training for,” Sadie said.