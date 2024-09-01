Sport

Kgothatso Montjane withdraws from Paris Paralympics

Tennis ace is taking some time off to mourn loss of her mother

By SPORT REPORTER - 01 September 2024 - 13:05
Kgothatso Montjane has withdrawn from the Paris Paralympics.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SA medal prospect Kgothatso Montjane has withdrawn from competing at the Paris Paralympic Games due to personal problems.

She withdrew from the Games after she and her partner Mariska Venter won the Friday round match against the French duo of Emmanuelle Morch and Charlotte Fairbank in the women’s wheelchair tennis double.

In a statement, Montjane, who won the Wimbledon doubles a month ago, cited personal problems as the reasons for her withdrawal after she lost her mother recently.

“It is with deep regret that we announce that Kgothatso “KG” Montjane, SA's celebrated Wimbledon doubles wheelchair tennis champion, has made the difficult decision to retire from the Paris Paralympics 2024,” a statement read.

The emotional impact of this loss has been profound and KG is struggling to recover mentally. Her mental health and wellbeing are our utmost priority and she must take the necessary time to undergo proper recovery.

This decision follows an incredibly challenging period in Montjane’s life, marked by the recent and tragic passing of her mother just a week after her historic victory at Wimbledon.

“The emotional impact of this loss has been profound and KG is struggling to recover mentally. Her mental health and wellbeing are our utmost priority and she must take the necessary time to undergo proper recovery.”

Montjane said this has been one of her most difficult decisions ever.

“My mother’s passing has left me with an immense void and I need time to heal mentally,” Montjane said.

“I am grateful for the support I've received from everyone and promise to return stronger and more determined than ever.”

She was scheduled to face Luoyao Guo from the Republic of China in the first round of the tennis singles on Saturday but could not take the court. Guo was awarded the win on a walkover when the withdrawal announcement was made.

