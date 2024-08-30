Sport

Seminar for Soweto Marathon women participants

Van Zyl, Phalula twins to advise runners

By SPORT REPORTER - 30 August 2024 - 07:44
Lebogang and Lebo Phalula will advise women on how to prepare for the iconic race during a seminar at the Klipspruit Sports Centre tomorrow.
Image: Darren Stewart

In closing off Women's Month, the African Bank Soweto Marathon organisers will host a seminar for all registered ladies at the Klipspruit Sports Centre tomorrow from 9am to 12.30pm.

SA top runners Irvette van Zyl and the Phalula twins – Lebo and Lebogang – will advise women on how to prepare for the iconic race.

About 180 guests are expected to attend the seminar. The 29th edition of the People’s Race takes place on November 3. The 10km, 21.1km, 42.2km races will start and finish at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

Van Zyl is chasing her fifth title this year, while the Phalula twins, who are also from Soweto, will be role models to runners who will be attending the seminar. 

The objective of the seminar is to empower all women taking part in the race with key information, helping them to achieve their personal goals. The aim is also to bring together an inspirational collection of the very best leading wellness and fitness experts to give the ladies first-hand experience on how to prepare for the race both from an emotional and physical well-being perspective. 

Sport
Sport
Sport
