Stellies to take their chances, attack Downs in return leg

With advantage firmly on Stellenbosch heading into the MTN8 semifinal second leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm), coach Steve Barker feels Masandawana will face a tricky situation as they need to overturn the result and could work to their advantage.
Stellies have an away goal after Fawaaz Basadien's strike from a spot kick was enough to hand them a win ahead of the second leg.
Barker expects Sundowns to come out firing on Sunday as they look to overturn the result and that they will use the spaces they will leave behind to punish them.
“Look, it's a tricky situation for our opponents. They have to come out and get a result and hopefully, there will be spaces for us to exploit and attack in the second leg,” Barker explained to the media after the match.
“It's going to be key for us in the second leg that the chances that we can hopefully create and get that we have to take because if we don't, it just not going to be possible to defend for 90 minutes.
“So, we will have to be brave. We will have to continue to play and take the game to them whenever it is possible. I will take the results and be humble that it is huge for us but a lot of work still needs to be done.”
With Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi saying they will be a different team on Sunday, Barker said they will prepare for different scenarios they will face.
“It's difficult to predict. I think a player such as [Arthur] Sales showed in the little bit of minutes he had how good a player he is. I think now that he has minutes, there is a strong possibility that he will start the game,” he said.
“I think Themba [Zwane] has always been their talisman and he may start, but I don't want to think too far ahead. We will plan for different scenarios that they may throw at us.
“I do anticipate that there will be one or two changes, yes.”
Barker also urged his players to remain grounded and focus on the return leg and hinted that new striker Ashely Cupido, who was signed from Cape Town Spurs this week, could make his debut.
“To go to the second leg with an advantage is a big plus for us but we are mindful that it's only halftime and we are up against a good team.
“The job is not done, but credit must be given to the players.”
