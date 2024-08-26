After her impressive recent form, SA national record holder Glenrose Xaba has credited her success to coaching staff Caster and Violet Semenya.
Xaba completed her fourth podium this month when she claimed the Absa Run Your City 10km Race in Tshwane in 31:51 yesterday, with Lesotho nationals Blandina Makatisi and Neheng Khata finishing second in 32:58 and third in 33:35 respectively.
This month, Xaba has competed in the Spar 10km and two Totalsports races and got podium finishes in succession to continue with her exceptional form over the last two months.
“They [Caster and Violet] are such good coaches, they are motivating athletes to do very well. I work with Caster and she told me that we are working on a five-year plan and it shows that we are on the right track now,” Xaba told the media after the race.
“The secret is to train hard and stay consistent. Believe in yourself and listen to your coaches.
“I think that I am focused. I don't skip training even when I’m tired. I can just go easy and recover all the time. I’m just glad that I also have a good system that supports me and keeps me away from injury.
“Now I have stable shoes all thanks to my sponsor because I used to pick up injuries before.”
Xaba credits Caster, Violet after fourth podium
Athlete sets eyes on overall Grand Prix prize
Image: supplied
After her impressive recent form, SA national record holder Glenrose Xaba has credited her success to coaching staff Caster and Violet Semenya.
Xaba completed her fourth podium this month when she claimed the Absa Run Your City 10km Race in Tshwane in 31:51 yesterday, with Lesotho nationals Blandina Makatisi and Neheng Khata finishing second in 32:58 and third in 33:35 respectively.
This month, Xaba has competed in the Spar 10km and two Totalsports races and got podium finishes in succession to continue with her exceptional form over the last two months.
“They [Caster and Violet] are such good coaches, they are motivating athletes to do very well. I work with Caster and she told me that we are working on a five-year plan and it shows that we are on the right track now,” Xaba told the media after the race.
“The secret is to train hard and stay consistent. Believe in yourself and listen to your coaches.
“I think that I am focused. I don't skip training even when I’m tired. I can just go easy and recover all the time. I’m just glad that I also have a good system that supports me and keeps me away from injury.
“Now I have stable shoes all thanks to my sponsor because I used to pick up injuries before.”
Xaba targets gold in final leg of Totalsports race
Xaba added that the target now is to win the Spar Grand Prix as she is now leading the standings and promised she will do her best to make sure she clinches it with two races left.
“The plan is to do Spar and Absa and win the Grand Prix because I’m now leading and I’m grateful and if I can win I will be very happy,” she said.
Meanwhile, Kamohelo Mofolo from Lesotho won the men’s race in 28:40 ahead of Gideon Kipgnetich in 28:42 from Kenya and Kabelo Mulaudzi from SA in 28:52.
Mofolo was happy with his performance and said he is used to running down and up in Lesotho, and that helped him to win the race.
“Where I’m from in Lesotho, it is up and down so my body is used to going up and down and I didn't struggle,” Mofolo said.
“I’m very happy that I won the race, it was my target.”
SowetanLIVE
Xaba wants to keep her lead in Grand Prix series
Xaba's victory a morale boost ahead of World Champs
Xaba to run race with one eye on Olympics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos