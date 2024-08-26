Sport

Xaba credits Caster, Violet after fourth podium

Athlete sets eyes on overall Grand Prix prize

26 August 2024 - 12:12
Neville Khoza Journalist
Glenrose Xaba crossing the finish line during the Absa Run Your City series in Tshwane on Sunday.
Glenrose Xaba crossing the finish line during the Absa Run Your City series in Tshwane on Sunday.
Image: supplied

After her impressive recent form, SA national record holder Glenrose Xaba has credited her success to coaching staff Caster and Violet Semenya.

Xaba completed her fourth podium this month when she claimed the Absa Run Your City 10km Race in Tshwane in 31:51 yesterday, with Lesotho nationals Blandina Makatisi and Neheng Khata finishing second in 32:58 and third in 33:35 respectively.

This month, Xaba has competed in the Spar 10km and two Totalsports races and got podium finishes in succession to continue with her exceptional form over the last two months.

“They [Caster and Violet] are such good coaches, they are motivating athletes to do very well. I work with Caster and she told me that we are working on a five-year plan and it shows that we are on the right track now,” Xaba told the media after the race.

“The secret is to train hard and stay consistent. Believe in yourself and listen to your coaches.

“I think that I am focused. I don't skip training even when Im tired. I can just go easy and recover all the time. Im just glad that I also have a good system that supports me and keeps me away from injury.

“Now I have stable shoes all thanks to my sponsor because I used to pick up injuries before.”

Xaba targets gold in final leg of Totalsports race

After an impressive third place finish at the Totalsports Women's Race in Cape Town this past Friday, SA national record holder Glenrose Xaba will be ...
Sport
1 week ago

Xaba added that the target now is to win the Spar Grand Prix as she is now leading the standings and promised she will do her best to make sure she clinches it with two races left.

“The plan is to do Spar and Absa and win the Grand Prix because Im now leading and Im grateful and if I can win I will be very happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kamohelo Mofolo from Lesotho won the mens race in 28:40 ahead of Gideon Kipgnetich in 28:42 from Kenya and Kabelo Mulaudzi from SA in 28:52.

Mofolo was happy with his performance and said he is used to running down and up in Lesotho, and that helped him to win the race.

“Where Im from in Lesotho, it is up and down so my body is used to going up and down and I didn't struggle,” Mofolo said.

“Im very happy that I won the race, it was my target.”

SowetanLIVE

Xaba wants to keep her lead in Grand Prix series

SA distance runner Glenrose Xaba has vowed to do her all to win the Spar 10km Women’s Grand Prix series and end the foreign dominance.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Xaba's victory a morale boost ahead of World Champs

Glenrose Xaba's victory at the opening leg of the Spar Women's 10km Challenge here yesterday may have put her in a commanding position to win the ...
Sport
5 months ago

Xaba to run race with one eye on Olympics

Glenrose Xaba takes another step towards fulfilling her Olympics dreams on Sunday when she will be running in the Athletics SA 10km Championship, ...
Sport
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei