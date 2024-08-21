Sithole aims for gold at Paris Paralympics

Wheelchair tennis star Lucas Sithole has set his sights on a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris, France.
The Games are scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, and Sithole, who received a heartwarming farewell when he was handed a top-of-the-range Mercedes-Benz Vito minibus by Nyatee Foundation on Monday, said he wants to achieve a historic milestone for SA in wheelchair tennis.
The 37-year-old made history by becoming the first African to win a US Open Grand Slam title in 2013 and wants to add a Paralympic medal to his collection.
“For me, going into this Paralympics I'm very confident because I have been working with my coach for the last two months preparing hard mentally and physically,” Sithole told the media during the Nyatee Foundation farewell.
“I'm also trying to maintain my body by not doing too much so that when I get there I can perform, because that's my goal. I'm going to give it my best.
“I'm going there to rewrite the history books because I know no one [African] has ever won a medal in wheelchair tennis in the Paralympics, so I would love to be the first one... like I did with the US Open.
Despite the challenges that lie ahead at the Paralympics, Sithole remains optimistic that he will do well and can't wait to start.
“For me, it will depend on the draw and who I'm going to play. At least, I know all the guys that are on the circuit,” he said. “I know how I must play if I meet a particular player, and how I must change the game plan if I meet a particular player. Everything is on set ... I have watched their videos and analysed their play and whoever I meet I'm ready.”
The Nyatee Foundation has adopted Sithole as its ambassador.
The athlete has since praised the nonprofit organisation, saying they have helped him a lot in his preparation for the games. “I'm so proud of Nyatee Foundation, I don't think I would be here without their help. They have done a lot; they have gone out of their way to make me comfortable."
SowetanLIVE
Sithole aims for gold at Paris Paralympics
Wheelchair tennis star determined to rewrite history books
Image: SUPPLIED
SowetanLIVE
