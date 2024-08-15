“I will ask the sponsors which federations are not giving you the proof of what they did with your money; then I will deal with those federations as a department,” he said.
“Because when people give you money it is only then that they will provide more if we account for that money.
“But I can promise you one thing, 2028 will be a different ball game because we are a sporting nation.”
McKenzie also said they will search in rural areas for potential medal hopefuls for the next Olympics as he believes there is a lot of talent there who are not given opportunities.
“We must seek and identify possible medal winners for the 2028 Olympics. Those we identify should be helped financially, given a salary, and provided with coaching to ensure they are prepared for the Olympics,” he said.
“We should go find them in rural and distant places. We start now. I promise that come 2028 athletes will receive assistance. This is a huge opportunity for our country to showcase the best of our athletes. The road to Los Angeles starts now, with school sports and community sports.
“I promise there won't be any athlete complaining about inadequate help, not under our watch. I will ensure we take no less than 300 athletes to Los Angeles. We can't take 134 athletes only, we must take 300 minimum. We live in the most talented country. We must invest money in our athletes.
“We are going to find Tatjanas in the rural areas. Tatjana Smith might retire from professional swimming but she is not retiring from helping us look for the [next] Tatjanas in Soweto, Eldorado Park and Krugersdorp.”
SowetanLIVE
McKenzie wants bodies to account for funding
Minister vows to help and invest in athletes
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has warned that he will deal with the federations that received funding from sponsors ahead of the Paris Olympics and are not sending proof of what they did with the money.
Some members of Team SA returned from the recently concluded Olympics on Tuesday and yesterday, where they finished with six medals.
As they look forward to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, McKenzie said the plan is to send more athletes to the Games and as a department, they will support the federations.
“I will ask the sponsors which federations are not giving you the proof of what they did with your money; then I will deal with those federations as a department,” he said.
“Because when people give you money it is only then that they will provide more if we account for that money.
“But I can promise you one thing, 2028 will be a different ball game because we are a sporting nation.”
McKenzie also said they will search in rural areas for potential medal hopefuls for the next Olympics as he believes there is a lot of talent there who are not given opportunities.
“We must seek and identify possible medal winners for the 2028 Olympics. Those we identify should be helped financially, given a salary, and provided with coaching to ensure they are prepared for the Olympics,” he said.
“We should go find them in rural and distant places. We start now. I promise that come 2028 athletes will receive assistance. This is a huge opportunity for our country to showcase the best of our athletes. The road to Los Angeles starts now, with school sports and community sports.
“I promise there won't be any athlete complaining about inadequate help, not under our watch. I will ensure we take no less than 300 athletes to Los Angeles. We can't take 134 athletes only, we must take 300 minimum. We live in the most talented country. We must invest money in our athletes.
“We are going to find Tatjanas in the rural areas. Tatjana Smith might retire from professional swimming but she is not retiring from helping us look for the [next] Tatjanas in Soweto, Eldorado Park and Krugersdorp.”
SowetanLIVE
Tatjana Smith open to help uncover new swimming talent
Olympic teen medalists vow to continue dream athletics careers
WATCH | Olympians receive a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo
McKenzie touched by Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk’s ‘lack of support’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos