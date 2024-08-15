New Spar Proteas netball team captain Khanyisa Chawane says she is looking forward to the challenge of filling the big shoes left by former skipper Bongiwe Msomi in the team and continue where she left off.
Chawane was named as the new Proteas team captain yesterday during a press conference in Sandton where Spar also extended its relationship with another three-year deal in a multimillion-rand sponsorship.
Chawane takes over the leadership role from Msomi, who has led the team with distinction since 2016. Msomi led the team during the 2019 and 2023 Netball World Cups in Liverpool and Cape Town, respectively.
“I never saw it coming or expected it because in sport, you have to work for everything and not expect things to be given to you,” Chawane told the media during the press conference.
“I'm privileged to be in this position today and I look at it as a privilege to be taking over from former captain Msomi. She started the legacy, and I was part of that legacy.
“I think it is a journey of continuing where she left off and I have to take it forward. But I'm excited for the opportunity.”
Chawane, 28, is also excited that she will work with assistant coach Zanele Mdodana, the former captain of the Proteas, and that her job will be easier to work with someone who was in this position.
Chawane 'honoured' to be named Proteas captain
Netball player takes over reins from Msomi
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
“I'm privileged to be in this space and being led by really great people who laid the foundation. I'm excited to know that I'm not starting over, the foundation that has been laid is just taking over and running with the legacy,” she said.
“With coach Zanele, she was a captain before, and it is great to have someone on my side who can become that mentor when you need that kind of support and she has gone through what you are going through.
“I'm excited to have her on my side and I know that she is going to be a great supporter and I'm excited.
“I'm extremely excited to lead this group of athletes. I want to thank everyone for their trust in me for this responsibility. I'm proud to represent our country and our sport on a global stage."
Chawane was also encouraged to see her teammates who were part of the event also showing support to her yesterday and believes she will succeed.
“I think for most of them they understand my story, they know where I come from and I always share that with them to create that kind of space to understand what kind of a person I am.”
