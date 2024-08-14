Sport

Tatjana Smith open to help uncover new swimming talent

Champion swimmer retires with four Olympic medals

14 August 2024 - 11:29
Neville Khoza Journalist
Tatjana Smith gold medalist at O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Tatjana Smith gold medalist at O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SA's most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith revealed she's available to help Swimming SA in any capacity to unearth new talent for the future.

Smith, who won gold and silver in the pool in Paris at the recently concluded Olympics when she scooped up the 100m breaststroke title before she finished runner-up in the 200m event, announced her retirement from professional swimming.

She ended her career with four Olympic medals and she will be rewarded with R600,000 for her performance in Paris. 

Speaking after she arrived at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday where she received a hero's welcome, the 27-year-old said the door is open for her to help.

I will never say no, so definitely I think for now obviously, I'm just coming to terms with my retirement. It's been 22 years that I have been swimming
Olympian Tatjana Smith

“I will never say no, so definitely I think for now obviously, I'm just coming to terms with my retirement. It's been 22 years that I have been swimming,” Smith told the media.

“So, it is going to be a whole lifestyle change. I'm also giving myself a space where I want to figure out what I can do. I feel like we have learnt so much that we have to share and [not] keep it to ourselves, not to be selfish.

“I want to share what I have experienced to help others to get where they can experience something like I did. The door is open.

“When I decided to go to Paris I was not planning to retire. It happened during the competition.”

Smith said she was happy to bow out in style after being the standout performer in Paris where she won two medals.

“It is a bitter sweet pill to swallow that I am finished; this is probably the last time that I will be wearing green and gold but just being able to walk out at the end of the Olympics with the flag high is what it has meant to represent the country,” she said.

“Sometimes, I think we don't give ourselves enough credit, especially when we walk into our rooms where you are standing with Americans and people who have everything.

“We put ourselves below in a mindset like we are inferior to them. We don't have to step into those rooms to feel that way because we deserve it as much as they do with the little that we have.

“I want to encourage that we get more people into sport and I'm grateful that I am on the other side now as a retired athlete and I'm here to have a voice for athletes as well.

“I think there is a lot we can learn from each other in terms of how we can grow and how we can make it better.”

SowetanLIVE

McKenzie promises to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to reimburse the parents of Olympic javelin silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk.
Sport
20 hours ago

Olympic teen medalists vow to continue dream athletics careers

After winning a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, young SA athletes Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza have ...
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | Olympians receive a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo

Some happy and excited South Africans woke up early on Tuesday morning and made their way to OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the country’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Software development will never be the same again
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei