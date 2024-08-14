“I will never say no, so definitely I think for now obviously, I'm just coming to terms with my retirement. It's been 22 years that I have been swimming,” Smith told the media.
“So, it is going to be a whole lifestyle change. I'm also giving myself a space where I want to figure out what I can do. I feel like we have learnt so much that we have to share and [not] keep it to ourselves, not to be selfish.
“I want to share what I have experienced to help others to get where they can experience something like I did. The door is open.
“When I decided to go to Paris I was not planning to retire. It happened during the competition.”
Smith said she was happy to bow out in style after being the standout performer in Paris where she won two medals.
“It is a bitter sweet pill to swallow that I am finished; this is probably the last time that I will be wearing green and gold but just being able to walk out at the end of the Olympics with the flag high is what it has meant to represent the country,” she said.
“Sometimes, I think we don't give ourselves enough credit, especially when we walk into our rooms where you are standing with Americans and people who have everything.
“We put ourselves below in a mindset like we are inferior to them. We don't have to step into those rooms to feel that way because we deserve it as much as they do with the little that we have.
“I want to encourage that we get more people into sport and I'm grateful that I am on the other side now as a retired athlete and I'm here to have a voice for athletes as well.
“I think there is a lot we can learn from each other in terms of how we can grow and how we can make it better.”
SowetanLIVE
Tatjana Smith open to help uncover new swimming talent
Champion swimmer retires with four Olympic medals
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SA's most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith revealed she's available to help Swimming SA in any capacity to unearth new talent for the future.
Smith, who won gold and silver in the pool in Paris at the recently concluded Olympics when she scooped up the 100m breaststroke title before she finished runner-up in the 200m event, announced her retirement from professional swimming.
She ended her career with four Olympic medals and she will be rewarded with R600,000 for her performance in Paris.
Speaking after she arrived at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday where she received a hero's welcome, the 27-year-old said the door is open for her to help.
“I will never say no, so definitely I think for now obviously, I'm just coming to terms with my retirement. It's been 22 years that I have been swimming,” Smith told the media.
“So, it is going to be a whole lifestyle change. I'm also giving myself a space where I want to figure out what I can do. I feel like we have learnt so much that we have to share and [not] keep it to ourselves, not to be selfish.
“I want to share what I have experienced to help others to get where they can experience something like I did. The door is open.
“When I decided to go to Paris I was not planning to retire. It happened during the competition.”
Smith said she was happy to bow out in style after being the standout performer in Paris where she won two medals.
“It is a bitter sweet pill to swallow that I am finished; this is probably the last time that I will be wearing green and gold but just being able to walk out at the end of the Olympics with the flag high is what it has meant to represent the country,” she said.
“Sometimes, I think we don't give ourselves enough credit, especially when we walk into our rooms where you are standing with Americans and people who have everything.
“We put ourselves below in a mindset like we are inferior to them. We don't have to step into those rooms to feel that way because we deserve it as much as they do with the little that we have.
“I want to encourage that we get more people into sport and I'm grateful that I am on the other side now as a retired athlete and I'm here to have a voice for athletes as well.
“I think there is a lot we can learn from each other in terms of how we can grow and how we can make it better.”
SowetanLIVE
McKenzie promises to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk
Olympic teen medalists vow to continue dream athletics careers
WATCH | Olympians receive a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos