Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has pledged to search rural areas for potential winners for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
McKenzie welcomed home members of Team SA at OR Tambo International Airport as they returned from the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
He acknowledged the disadvantages faced by many aspiring athletes, especially in rural communities, and vowed not only to identify those individuals but also help them financially.
Talented athletes and sports people from rural areas often do not get spotted and give up sport when they need to turn their attention to earning a living.
“We must seek and identify possible medal winners for the 2028 Olympics. Those we identify should be helped financially, given a salary, and provided with coaching to ensure they are prepared for the Olympics,” McKenzie said.
“We should go find them in rural and distant places. We start now.
“I promise that come 2028 athletes will receive [financial] assistance. This is a huge opportunity for our country to showcase the best of our athletes. The road to Los Angeles starts now, with school sports and community sports.”
McKenzie to scour rural areas for talent, wants 300 SA athletes at LA Olympics
'I will make sure we take no less than 300 athletes to Los Angeles'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has pledged to search rural areas for potential winners for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
McKenzie welcomed home members of Team SA at OR Tambo International Airport as they returned from the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
He acknowledged the disadvantages faced by many aspiring athletes, especially in rural communities, and vowed not only to identify those individuals but also help them financially.
Talented athletes and sports people from rural areas often do not get spotted and give up sport when they need to turn their attention to earning a living.
“We must seek and identify possible medal winners for the 2028 Olympics. Those we identify should be helped financially, given a salary, and provided with coaching to ensure they are prepared for the Olympics,” McKenzie said.
“We should go find them in rural and distant places. We start now.
“I promise that come 2028 athletes will receive [financial] assistance. This is a huge opportunity for our country to showcase the best of our athletes. The road to Los Angeles starts now, with school sports and community sports.”
Minister of sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes 100m Olympic breaststroke champion Tatjana Smith and promises more medals at the next Olympics in LA.
McKenzie said he wants about 300 athletes to compete in the next Olympics. South Africa had more than 100 sportspeople participating in this year's games.
“I promise there won't be any athlete that complains about inadequate help, not under our watch. I will make sure we take no less than 300 athletes to Los Angeles. We can't take 134 athletes only, we must take 300 minimum. We live in the most talented country. We must invest money in our athletes.”
His commitment follows concerns raised by the EFF about underrepresentation of black athletes at the games.
The EFF urged the sports department to develop sports in black areas so more black people can participate in the Olympics.
“The continuous economic marginalisation of black people, and Africans in particular, means most South Africans are excluded from sports that require expensive training and equipment. The exclusion is not just a reflection of economic inequalities but also a deliberate perpetuation of racial exclusion in sports.”
EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys was not impressed by McKenzie's promises.
“We can’t bank on him delivering. Let’s hope minister Gayton has the same energy to transform sports to reflect our racial demographics as he does for reacting to and instigating social media hype. He must add learning by researching so he can be equipped to take informed positions, decisions and utterances,” Mathys told TimesLIVE.
The minister has also promised to reimburse the parents of Olympic javelin medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk. Van Dyk had to rely on her parents' financial support in the build-up to the Olympics.
Her Games silver effort was one of three South African medals not funded through the operation excellence programme run by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.
McKenzie promises to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk
'Lights Out' feels motivated after meeting McKenzie ahead of IBF bout
Downs Ladies optimistic before US tour
Olympic teen medalists vow to continue dream athletics careers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos