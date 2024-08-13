After an impressive third-place finish at the Totalsports Women's Race in Cape Town this past Friday, SA national record holder Glenrose Xaba will be more determined to seize gold at the final event in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Xaba, who competed with Tadu Nare (Ethiopia) and Christine Njoki (Kenya), said she is looking forward to racing the Joburg leg on Saturday.
“I won't be doing a long run during my training this week, unlike before the Cape Town race,” Xaba said.
My focus in Cape Town was to secure a top-three finish and have a good race. I wasn't expecting a win, the Totalsports Women's Race is well organised and the vibe is good. These races are mentally challenging with very tough competition, but winning one shows you have real courage.
“My goal is to win the Totalsports race in Johannesburg this Saturday, especially since I missed out last year.”
Xaba targets gold in final leg of Totalsports race
SA record holder faces tough competition in Joburg
Image: Mark Sampson
Xaba wants to keep her lead in Grand Prix series
Xaba has previously claimed gold at the race in Johannesburg in 2022 and twice at the Durban event in 2018 and 2019.
However, the path to victory won't be easy this Saturday as she faces tough competition from the likes of Diniya Kedir Abaraya and others.
As a member of the Nedbank running club that supported the development training camp in Ethiopia under the guidance of coach Belay Hagos, Abaraya made an impressive debut at the 2024 race by signing up for all three events.
Abaraya secured a fourth-place finish in Durban on August 4, followed by a fifth-place finish in Cape Town on August 9. She was pleased with her performance in the two races.
“The competition was strong in both races but the wind did slow us down. I really enjoyed racing alongside such a large crowd of women in two well- organised events. It's incredible to compete with so many women. In Johannesburg, I'm aiming to run a strong race and take the win.”
