WATCH | Olympians receive a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo

13 August 2024 - 09:50
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bayanda Walaza with mom Tholiwe at OR Tambo International airport, August 13, 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Some happy and excited South Africans woke up early on Tuesday morning and made their way to OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the country’s Olympians.

Carrying flags and posters, they gathered at the airport, singing while waiting for them to land from Paris, France.

Swimmer Tatjana Smith, who won gold and silver, and members of the SA relay team — Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana —who snatched a silver medal — were expected to arrive this morning.

Among those waiting was Walaza’s proud and emotional mother, Tholiwe, who said she was “over the moon”. She said she was worried about the 18-year-old at the beginning because he's young and it was his first time on a global stage.

“He has done so well, he’s so brave, I am proud of him.

“I am so happy to see people loving him, people adore my son. Thank you South Africa for your support,” she said.

Annelie Nortje, Walaza’s mathematical literacy teacher, said they are proud of him.

“We are excited to see him and his friends as well. On Thursday, the whole school went to the hall and we put the Olympics on the screen and it was so crazy when he came to the screen everyone started screaming, especially when he pushed and reached that final point.

And then at finals when all of us were at home, we were busy texting each other and it was just wow, we were cheering them on. We are all so proud of them,” said Nortje.

Pupils from Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, arrived at the airport in their school uniform, singing.

His principal said Walaza has prelims next week and that adjustments had to be made as he had to go for another competition abroad soon.

Walaza’s friend, Luthi Timati, said they are waiting excitedly to collect his “colleague”.

“I have been friends with him for more than five years now and have spent my whole high school career with him. It has not sunk in yet, I mean it was still a shock that he went to the Olympics, he was shocked himself. It’s like a dream come true. And winning the Olympics [medal] is such a bonus.

“We spoke to him yesterday before he took his flight. He said he wanted us to bring him a cow's head but the school said no. This is such a big inspiration to everyone and for us to push forward with our dreams,” said Timati.

SowetanLIVE

