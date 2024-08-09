Soccer final
Thierry Henry's France side are aiming to win their first Olympic title in 40 years in the men's final while Spain will try to improve on their silver medal in Tokyo. The match is set to kick off at 18:00 at Paris' Parc des Princes.
Marathon gold
Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won the men's 10km marathon swimming gold, holding off Germany's silver medallist Oliver Klemet in a gruelling slog along the final length of the Seine river.
There was more medal joy for Hungary, with David Betlehem claiming bronze. Four swimmers failed to finish the race, while Sweden's Victor Johansson elected not to start citing health concerns about the water quality.
Pistol shooter collapses
South Korea's Olympic silver medal-winning pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose cool demeanour and appearance when competing at the Paris Games made her a social media sensation, collapsed at a news conference, apparently due to stress and exhaustion.
Kim was speaking at the event in southern South Korea.
Paris Olympics 2024: What you need to know on August 9
Image: AP Photo/David Goldman
The men's marathon swim went ahead in the Seine river under blue skies on Friday without Sweden's Victor Johansson, who pulled out over concerns about the water quality, while Algerian boxer Imane Khelif fights for gold in the evening.
Gold medals are on offer in athletics, boxing, cycling track, football, kayak and sailing, among other sports.
Here is what you need to know about the Olympics:
Khelif aims for gold
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who was thrust into the centre of a gender dispute early on at the Paris Games, fights for gold in the women's welterweight category. The bout is scheduled for 20:51 GMT.
Boxers in gender dispute will remain in Paris Games competitions, IOC says
Public Holiday
The president of Botswana declared Friday afternoon a half-day public holiday to celebrate Letsile Tebogo claiming the country's first Olympic gold medal by winning the 200 metres on Thursday.
Tebogo powered clear of Americans Kenny Bednarek and Covid-hit Noah Lyles.
Lyles, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, said the virus "definitely" affected his performance, and that he had been coughing through the night ahead of the race.
Table tennis sweep?
China have their sights on winning the men's and women's team gold medals on Friday and Saturday to complete a sweep of the five table tennis titles on offer at the Games.
Travis Scott arrested
Grammy-nominated hip hop star Travis Scott was arrested on Friday at Paris' luxury Georges V hotel for unspecified violence against a security guard, the Paris prosecutor's office said.
US sprinter Noah Lyles says his Paris run is over
Bride-to-be Julia surfs wedding ideas to stay calm in Olympic competition
Benjamin Richardson ruled out of Olympics in blow to 4x100m relay
