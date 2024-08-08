Sport

Botswana’s Tebogo becomes first African man to win men’s 200m gold

By Mitch Phillips - 09 August 2024 - 07:24
Gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana is congratulated by silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek of Team US after competing in the men's 200m final on day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Thursday.
Gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana is congratulated by silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek of Team US after competing in the men's 200m final on day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Thursday.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the Olympic 200m title on Thursday when he powered clear of American duo Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles in 19.46 seconds to claim Botswana's first Olympic gold medal.

Tebogo, who won bronze at the worlds last year and set a national record of 9.86 when finishing sixth in the Paris 100m final, produced a dominant run to become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m.

Bednarek chased him all the way to take a second successive silver in 19.62 seconds, with Lyles, hoping to become the first American to complete the sprint double since Carl Lewis 40 years ago, third in 19.67.

Immediately after the race, US officials said Lyles had Covid-19 and a yellow card appeared against his name in the official results.

Reuters

All the latest Paris Games coverage on TimesLIVE’s Olympics 2024 page.

All the Team SA results here.

Trending

Latest Videos

ANC vs MK | Adv. Dali Mpofu argues for MK Party in ANC's trademark appeal
Lerato Dlamini "Its time for Kameda to go Lights Out on August 24th"