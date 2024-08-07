Ashleigh Buhai fired herself into early medal contention at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, carding a four-under-par 68 to finish the first round lying second, three shots off the lead.
Local favourite Celine Boutier of France, winner of the 2023 Evian Championship, went around Le Golf National in 65.
Buhai registered five birdies and one bogey in her round. “I’m really happy with the way I struck the ball today and managed my way around the golf course and just stayed very patient,” she said.
Teammate Paula Reto shot a six-over-par 78.
SA’s Ashleigh Buhai shoots 68 to lie second in Olympic golf tournament
Image: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images
