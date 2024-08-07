Sport

SA’s Ashleigh Buhai shoots 68 to lie second in Olympic golf tournament

By SPORT STAFF - 07 August 2024 - 19:47
Ashleigh Buhai plays a shot on the third hole during round one of the women's golf tournament at Le Golf National on Wednesday.
Ashleigh Buhai plays a shot on the third hole during round one of the women's golf tournament at Le Golf National on Wednesday.
Image: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Ashleigh Buhai fired herself into early medal contention at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, carding a four-under-par 68 to finish the first round lying second, three shots off the lead.

Local favourite Celine Boutier of France, winner of the 2023 Evian Championship, went around Le Golf National in 65.

Buhai registered five birdies and one bogey in her round. “I’m really happy with the way I struck the ball today and managed my way around the golf course and just stayed very patient,” she said.

Teammate Paula Reto shot a six-over-par 78.

Benjamin Richardson ruled out of Olympics in blow to 4x100m relay

Benjamin Richardson is out of the Paris Olympics, delivering a major blow to the medal hopes of the men’s 4x100m relay team.
Sport
1 day ago

Jo-Ane van Dyk, Brian Raats star in the field qualifying at Paris Olympics

Jo-Ane van Dyk gave the South African athletics squad a much-needed lift as she sent the javelin soaring to a life-time best at the Paris Olympics on ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Inexperience costs Prudence Sekgodiso in Olympic 800m final

In the end inexperience cost Prudence Sekgodiso on the biggest stage of all as she finished eighth in the women’s 800m final at the Paris Olympics on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Survivor relives horrific Kanana tavern shooting
Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid