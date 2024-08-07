Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 7

By David Isaacson in Paris - 07 August 2024 - 07:59
Julia Vincent in action at the world championships in Fukuoka last year.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

South Africans in action on day 12 of the Paris Olympics:

Wednesday August 7

Athletics

Men’s high jump qualification (10.05am)

  • Brian Raats

Women’s 100m hurdles heats (10.15am)

  • Marioné Fourie

Women’s javelin qualifying (10.25am)

  • Jo-Ane van Dyk

Men’s 800m heats (11.55am)

  • Edmund du Plessis

Men’s 200m semifinals (8.02pm)

  • Wayde van Niekerk
  • Shaun Maswanganyi

Women’s 400m semifinals (8.45pm)

  • Miranda Coetzee

Canoeing

Women’s K1 500m heats (9.30am)

  • Estie Olivier
  • Tiffany Koch

Men’s K1 1,000m heats (10.40am)

  • Hamish Lovemore
  • Andy Birkett

Golf

Women’s tournament, Round 1

  • Ashleigh Buhai (12.17pm)
  • Paula Reto (11.33am)

Cycling

Men’s sprint qualifying (12.45pm)

  • Jean Spies

Diving

Women’s 3m springboard preliminary (3pm)

  • Julia Vincent

Skateboarding

Men’s park preliminary (12.30pm)

  • Dallas Oberholzer

