South Africans in action on day 12 of the Paris Olympics:
Wednesday August 7
Athletics
Men’s high jump qualification (10.05am)
Women’s 100m hurdles heats (10.15am)
Women’s javelin qualifying (10.25am)
Men’s 800m heats (11.55am)
Men’s 200m semifinals (8.02pm)
- Wayde van Niekerk
- Shaun Maswanganyi
Women’s 400m semifinals (8.45pm)
Canoeing
Women’s K1 500m heats (9.30am)
- Estie Olivier
- Tiffany Koch
Men’s K1 1,000m heats (10.40am)
- Hamish Lovemore
- Andy Birkett
Golf
Women’s tournament, Round 1
- Ashleigh Buhai (12.17pm)
- Paula Reto (11.33am)
Cycling
Men’s sprint qualifying (12.45pm)
Diving
Women’s 3m springboard preliminary (3pm)
Skateboarding
Men’s park preliminary (12.30pm)
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 7
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
South Africans in action on day 12 of the Paris Olympics:
Wednesday August 7
Athletics
Men’s high jump qualification (10.05am)
Women’s 100m hurdles heats (10.15am)
Women’s javelin qualifying (10.25am)
Men’s 800m heats (11.55am)
Men’s 200m semifinals (8.02pm)
Women’s 400m semifinals (8.45pm)
Canoeing
Women’s K1 500m heats (9.30am)
Men’s K1 1,000m heats (10.40am)
Golf
Women’s tournament, Round 1
Cycling
Men’s sprint qualifying (12.45pm)
Diving
Women’s 3m springboard preliminary (3pm)
Skateboarding
Men’s park preliminary (12.30pm)
Benjamin Richardson ruled out of Olympics in blow to 4x100m relay
Benjamin Richardson withdraws from 200m, but no word on fitness for relay
Inexperience costs Prudence Sekgodiso in Olympic 800m final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos