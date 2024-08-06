Simbine feeling better about 4th place than in Tokyo

Akani Simbine shrugged off his second straight Olympic 100m fourth spot in Paris on Sunday night, saying the result in Tokyo three years ago hurt more.
The result in 2021 left him wanting to quit the sport, but he stuck at it only to fulfil contractual obligations before rediscovering his love for athletics.
It was probably that second wind of love that lifted him up after missing the podium again, this time by only one-hundredth of a second despite lowering his national record to 9.82 seconds.
In a photo finish to separate the first seven places, Simbine was three-hundredths of a second behind the new champion, American braggart Noah Lyles and second-placed Jamaican Kishane Thompson.
Fred Kerley, the American world champion from 2022, took bronze in 9.81 seconds.
“I’m bittersweet, but happy,” Simbine said afterwards. “I won't say I’m as disappointed as I was in Tokyo, but right now I’m happy.
