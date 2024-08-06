Sport

Benjamin Richardson withdraws from 200m, but no word on fitness for relay

By David Isaacson in Paris - 06 August 2024 - 11:17
Benjamin Richardson walks off the track after pulling up in the 200m heats in Paris on Monday night.
Benjamin Richardson walks off the track after pulling up in the 200m heats in Paris on Monday night.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Benjamin Richardson has been withdrawn from the 200m repechage round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday but Team South Africa management didn’t say if he would be fit for the all-important 4x100m relay heats on Thursday.

Richardson pulled up in the 200m heats at Stade de France on Monday night, grabbing at his right hamstring. Team SA management said he was going to be sent for an MRI scan, though there were hopes it was only cramp.

“Richardson has withdrawn from the men’s 200m repechage heats on Tuesday morning,” Team SA said.

“He is being monitored to determine the extent of an injury that forced him to pull up in Monday’s 200m first round heats.

“An update will be made available once he has been examined.”

Richardson, who dipped under 10 seconds in the 100m for the first time this season, is a crucial member of the 4x100m team, running the second leg down the back straight.

He went 9.86sec in Switzerland recently and in the 100m semifinals at Stade de France clocked 9.95.

The relay team is considered a medal chance but they will need their top runners, who also include Akani Simbine and Shaun Maswanganyi, fit and healthy.

Simbine feeling better about 4th place than in Tokyo

Akani Simbine shrugged off his second straight Olympic 100m fourth spot in Paris on Sunday night, saying the result in Tokyo three years ago hurt ...
Sport
11 hours ago

What else is happening on day 10 of the Paris Games?

The Olympic Games are past the halfway point, with the swimming, tennis, archery, fencing and road cycling all drawing to a close on an action-packed ...
Sport
1 day ago

Prudence Sekgodiso gets spiked but cruises into Olympic 800m final

It was a great turn-around from the world championships in Budapest last year when Prudence Sekgodiso crashed out in the semifinals.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 06 August 2024
Zuma vs Ramaphosa Private Prosecution case