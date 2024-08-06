Benjamin Richardson has been withdrawn from the 200m repechage round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday but Team South Africa management didn’t say if he would be fit for the all-important 4x100m relay heats on Thursday.
Richardson pulled up in the 200m heats at Stade de France on Monday night, grabbing at his right hamstring. Team SA management said he was going to be sent for an MRI scan, though there were hopes it was only cramp.
“Richardson has withdrawn from the men’s 200m repechage heats on Tuesday morning,” Team SA said.
“He is being monitored to determine the extent of an injury that forced him to pull up in Monday’s 200m first round heats.
“An update will be made available once he has been examined.”
Richardson, who dipped under 10 seconds in the 100m for the first time this season, is a crucial member of the 4x100m team, running the second leg down the back straight.
He went 9.86sec in Switzerland recently and in the 100m semifinals at Stade de France clocked 9.95.
The relay team is considered a medal chance but they will need their top runners, who also include Akani Simbine and Shaun Maswanganyi, fit and healthy.
Benjamin Richardson withdraws from 200m, but no word on fitness for relay
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Benjamin Richardson has been withdrawn from the 200m repechage round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday but Team South Africa management didn’t say if he would be fit for the all-important 4x100m relay heats on Thursday.
Richardson pulled up in the 200m heats at Stade de France on Monday night, grabbing at his right hamstring. Team SA management said he was going to be sent for an MRI scan, though there were hopes it was only cramp.
“Richardson has withdrawn from the men’s 200m repechage heats on Tuesday morning,” Team SA said.
“He is being monitored to determine the extent of an injury that forced him to pull up in Monday’s 200m first round heats.
“An update will be made available once he has been examined.”
Richardson, who dipped under 10 seconds in the 100m for the first time this season, is a crucial member of the 4x100m team, running the second leg down the back straight.
He went 9.86sec in Switzerland recently and in the 100m semifinals at Stade de France clocked 9.95.
The relay team is considered a medal chance but they will need their top runners, who also include Akani Simbine and Shaun Maswanganyi, fit and healthy.
Simbine feeling better about 4th place than in Tokyo
What else is happening on day 10 of the Paris Games?
Prudence Sekgodiso gets spiked but cruises into Olympic 800m final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos