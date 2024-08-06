Sport

Benjamin Richardson ruled out of Olympics in blow to 4x100m relay

By David Isaacson in Paris - 06 August 2024 - 20:09
Benjamin Richardson grabs at his right hamstring during the 200m heats at the Stade de France on Monday night.
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Benjamin Richardson is out of the Paris Olympics, delivering a major blow to the medal hopes of the men’s 4x100m relay team.

Team South Africa said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon the sprinter — who pulled up in the 200m heats on Monday night clutching his right hamstring — would “take no further part” in the Games.

The statement quoted chief medical officer Dr Jean de Wilde saying: “Benjamin sustained a hamstring injury in the men’s 200m heats on Monday and has been withdrawn from all further competition.”

Richardson had posted on social media: “Wasn’t meant to be, but I’ve learnt a lot from this experience.”

Richardson was part of the outfit that qualified the team for the Olympics at World Relays in Bahamas earlier this year. He clocked 9.86 in Switzerland earlier this year to become the second fastest South African of all time, and in the 100m semifinals at Stade de France he went 9.95.

With Wayde van Niekerk insisting he wasn’t available to join that relay — his focus is the 4x400m, another medal contender — Team South Africa will have to do with reserves Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana and Sinesipho Dambile. They could even call up long-jumper Cheswill Johnson if they really needed, but the key now is to find someone who can replicate Richardson’s speed down the back straight.

