Xaba wants to keep her lead in Grand Prix series

It was neck and neck between Xaba and Nare from the start, but the latter broke away at 6km and went on to win the race and she explained her strategy.
“I came into the race to be in the top three or win it because in 2018 when I won the Tshwane leg, I went on to win the series,” she said.
“The confidence was there, but I was a little bit scared because I know that Nare is excellent at hills and has a lot of speed. So, I needed to focus and try to push very hard.
“I planned to break away after 8kms and I will see how long I will be with Nare, but after 6kms, I felt good and decided to move and everything happened accordingly as I felt strong.”
Meanwhile, Semenya, who ran the Tshwane leg and finished 10th, said she may consider running the Grand Prix again but only the Gauteng races.
“Of course, I will be running but I won’t be travelling because it is costly, but the ones that I will be able to go and support I will,” Semenya said.
“This is where I will venture into and try to challenge my athletes. If they sleep I pass them and you will see more of me here.”
Image: Reg Caldecott
SA distance runner Glenrose Xaba has vowed to do her all to win the Spar 10km Women’s Grand Prix series and end the foreign dominance.
Xaba is leading the Grand Prix after two wins in Cape Town and Tshwane.
She won the season opener in Cape Town in March and came in second place in Durban in June before winning the Tshwane leg on Saturday at SuperSport Park in Centurion when she clocked 32:53.
Tadu Nare, who won the last three editions of the Grand Prix, came second in 34:53, while Cacisile Sosibo was third in 35:21.
Xaba is the last SA athlete to clinch the series in 2018, with Nare winning the previous three editions and she wants to end that as she is now in a commanding position with two races remaining in Gqebera and Johannesburg.
“I was panicking coming into the race because we got lost many times and I thought we wouldn’t make it to the race,” Xaba told the media during a press conference.
“But fortunately, we made it on time and I want to thank my coach [Caster Semenya], who made me not panic.
“I was well prepared for the race and my focus was on this race. I want to win the Grand Prix since I was the last one to win it in 2018. It will be a good achievement if I win it.”
