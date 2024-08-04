What else happening on day 9 of the Paris Games?

The curtain comes down on “Marchand mania” with the final swimming events at La Defense Arena on Sunday, just as the action at the Stade de France athletics track reaches fever pitch with the men's 100m final.

Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros in a blockbuster men's singles tennis final, while Xander Schauffele will be hunting for back-to-back gold medals at the Le Golf National course.

Four gold medals are on offer in the pool, three Olympic titles will be decided in artistic gymnastics, while champions will also be crowned in shooting, archery, badminton, fencing and golf.

LYLES TAKES TO FIELD IN ATHLETICS

Stade de France is the place to be for the fans as it stages the men's 100m semifinal and medal race where American Noah Lyles is chasing a rare Olympic sprint double.

Lyles has Jamaican Kishane Thompson hoping to spoil the party, along with Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, the second-fastest man this year.

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh fights to add Olympic high jump gold to her World Championship title in the women's event, after breaking the world record — a mark that had stood since 1987 — earlier this month with 2.10m.