Algeria’s Khelif beats Hamori to ensure boxing medal amid gender row

Imane Khelif beat Hungary's Luca Anna Hamori by unanimous decision in a welterweight quarterfinal at the Paris Games on Saturday to ensure Algeria's first Olympic boxing medal since 2000.

The 25-year-old Khelif, who has been in the eye of a storm about eligibility, had a quick start against Hamori, letting fly with flurries of lightning-fast punches to win the first two rounds on every judge's scorecard, despite the Hungarian landing a couple of strong shots.

The Algerian was slightly less willing to engage in exchanges in the final round, which had more than its fair share of clinching and grappling, but she did enough to win by a comfortable margin.

The pair hugged after the final bell, before a tearful Khelif embraced her coaches on the sidelines.

Khelif and a second boxer, Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, were disqualified at the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi after falling foul of the International Boxing Association's (IBA) eligibility rules, which include preventing athletes with XY chromosomes from competing in women's events.