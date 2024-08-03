Ugandan World record holder and multiple world champion Joshua Cheptegei stole the show on Friday as he added the Olympic 10,000 metres title to his remarkable haul to take the Games' first track gold.
IBA to award prize money to Carini despite loss to Khelif
The International Boxing Association (IBA) will award Italy's Angela Carini, who lost her welterweight round-of-16 bout against Algerian Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics in 46 seconds on Thursday, $50,000 in prize money, it said on Friday.
Carini pulled out in the first round after the Algerian, who is at the heart of a gender row, pummelled the Italian with a barrage of punches.
The IBA, which was stripped of its international recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year, said Carini would receive $50,000, her federation a further $25,000 and her coach an additional $25,000.
“I do not understand why they killed women's boxing,” IBA President Umar Kremlev said. “Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety. I could not look at her tears.”
Olympics day 7 wrap: Cheptegei wins Olympic 10,000m title, rivals Richardson, Fraser-Pryce advance in women's 100m
SA hopes for more podiums in Paris
Joshua Cheptegei blasts clear to win Olympic 10,000m title
World record holder and multiple world champion Joshua Cheptegei added the Olympic 10,000 metres title to his remarkable haul when he won a fantastic race on Friday to take the Games' first track gold.
The Ugandan, who took silver in Tokyo and gold over 5,000m, produced a devastating last 600 metres to come home in 26:43.14 minutes — taking 18 seconds off Kenenisa Bekele’s 2008 Olympic record.
Berihu Aregawi, who had been part of a three-pronged Ethiopian front-running group almost from the start, finished strongly for silver in 26:43.44 and American Grant Fisher took a superb bronze in 26:43.46.
A pack of 13 athletes ran the last two thirds of the race together and, remarkably, all of them finished in under 27 minutes.
One nation, one team: Support SA at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Rivals Richardson, Fraser-Pryce advance in women's 100m
World champion Sha'Carri Richardson's long awaited Olympic debut got off to a terrific start on Friday as the American cruised through the women's 100 metres heats, while her Jamaican rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also advanced in her fifth Games.
Richardson won her heat in 10.94 seconds, three years after her Olympic dreams came crashing down around her when she tested positive for cannabis and had to miss the Tokyo Games, while twice champion Fraser-Pryce (10.92) finished second in her heat.
“I've been having fun,” said the American.
“This is just the biggest stage to see that I have the most fun.”
Chad le Clos KO’ed early at Paris Olympics, but vows to keep swinging
Britons dominate women's 800m heats
British athletes dominated two of the six women's 800 metres qualifying heats on Friday with gold medal favourite Keely Hodgkinson looking strong and Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma producing the fastest time of the night.
Silver medallist in Tokyo, Hodgkinson set a personal best two weeks ago in London with the fastest time this year, making her the sixth-quickest of all-time.
Rounding out the British women, all three of whom qualified, was Jemma Reekie, who just missed out on a medal in Tokyo, and 17-year-old Phoebe Gill who started strongly on her Olympic debut with a third-place finish in her heat.
