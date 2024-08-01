Partner hub
One nation, one team: Support SA at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Bidvest, the official partner of Team SA, brings you all the latest news from #Paris2024
Chad le Clos KO’ed early at Paris Olympics, but vows to keep swinging
The 32-year-old carried an injury coming into the gala.
SA hopes for more podiums in Paris
Prudence Sekgodiso and Adriaan Wildschutt are in action in Paris today as the Olympic focus shifts from swimming to ...
A record night of swimming’s greats in the Olympics pool
French poster boy Leon Marchand and US distance dynamo Katie Ledecky made history while the Paris pool saw its first ...
Team South Africa results at the Paris Olympics
Latest South African results from the Paris Olympics.
Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller
Tatjana Smith took the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's 100m breastroke in the Paris La Defense Arena pool ...
Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa
Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly has won South Africa’s second medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the ...
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 2
South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on July 29
POLL | What do you make of the Olympics opening act depicting ‘The Last ...
One of the acts in the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics has sparked a massive global debate over what ...
Blitzboks win Olympic bronze beating Australia 26-19 in Paris
The Blitzboks will have to wait until Saturday evening to try win South Africa’s first medal of the Paris Olympics ...
Argentina rally for 3-1 win over Iraq, Spain beat Dominican Republic
Argentina earned a 3-1 win over Iraq in Lyon and Spain outclassed the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Bordeaux in the second ...
Blitzboks into Paris quarters with big win against Japan
The Blitzboks advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sevens tournament at the Paris Olympics when they overwhelmed Japan ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects medals from Team SA at ...
In the 29th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and ...
FIVE FAQS ABOUT THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ANSWERED
When are the Paris Olympics?
How many Olympic sports is Team SA competing in?
Where can I find the full schedule of Olympic events?
Where can I watch the Paris Olympics in SA?
Beyond the promise of gold medals and glory, are Team SA being motivated by any financial incentives?
WATCH TEAM SA IN ACTION: UPCOMING OLYMPIC EVENTS
Saturday August 3
Athletics
Men’s 100m heats (11.55am)
Akani Simbine
Shaun Maswanganyi
Benjamin Richardson
Men’s 1,500m repechage (7.15pm)
Tshepo Tshite
Ryan Mphahlele
Rowing
Single sculls C final (9.30am)
Paige Badenhorst
Hockey
Women, group matches
US v South Africa (1.15pm)
Cycling
Road race (11am)
Ryan Gibbons
Golf
Men, Round 3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (11.33am)
Erik van Rooyen (9.22am)
Operation Excellence: Bidvest backs SA's next generation of Olympians
[Supporting Team SA] is a milestone in what I call [Bidvest's] country duty. Sport is a unifier, but more so in SA, it's about social cohesion. So we're not just backing sport, we're backing societies and the country as a wholeMpumi Madisa, Bidvest Group CEO
Thanks to a R66m cash injection by Bidvest, the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (Sascoc) has been able to revive its Operation Excellence (OPEX) programme.
Now named the Bidvest OPEX programme, it aims to:
- Identify the next generation of SA athletes who have the potential to compete at the highest level in international events; and
- Help them reach their full potential by supporting them with benefits such as living expenses, opportunities to attend local and international camps and competitions, and access to scientific and medical services.
SA Olympians who have previously benefitted from the programme include Matthew Brittain, Chad le Clos, Ryk Neethling, Sizwe Ndlovu, Roland Schoeman, Caster Semenya, John Smith, James Thompson, Cameron van der Burgh and Wayde van Niekerk.