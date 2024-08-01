Sport

One nation, one team: Support SA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Bidvest, the official partner of Team SA, brings you all the latest news from #Paris2024

02 August 2024

Designed by Mr Price Sport, Team SA's Maxed Elite Olympic kit was inspired by SA landmarks, flora and fauna.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

FIVE FAQS ABOUT THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ANSWERED

When are the Paris Olympics?

You'd be forgiven for thinking the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (aka the 2024 Paris Olympics) would kick off with the opening ceremony, which is scheduled for 7.30pm on July 26. However, the sporting events actually commence a few days earlier on July 24. The closing ceremony will take place on August 11 at 9pm.

How many Olympic sports is Team SA competing in?

A total of 150 local athletes are representing Mzansi at #Paris2024. They'll be competing in sports, including athletics, archery, badminton, canoeing, cycling, diving, fencing, gymnastics, hockey, rowing, rugby Sevens, sport climbing, surfing, swimming, triathlon and wrestling.

Where can I find the full schedule of Olympic events?

Visit the official Olympics website: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule

Where can I watch the Paris Olympics in SA?

The Olympics will be broadcast on SABC: SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, SABC + and; SABC Sports MultiChoice's SuperSport channels: Olympics 1 (DStv 203) Olympics 2 (DStv 204) Olympics 3 (DStv 205) Olympics 4 (DStv 206) Olympics 5 (DStv 207) Olympics 6 (DStv 208) Olympics Africa (DStv 209) Olympics News (DStv 217) and; Olympics SuperScreen (DStv 199)

Beyond the promise of gold medals and glory, are Team SA being motivated by any financial incentives?

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks announced that individual athletes who win a gold medal will be awarded R400,000, with their coach receiving R100,000. Silver medalists will earn R200,000 and their coaches R75,000. Bronze medal payouts will be R75,000 for the athletes and R25,000 for their coaches. For relays and team sports (hockey and rugby), each athlete will be awarded R100,000, R75,000, R50,000 for winning a gold, silver and bronze medal respectively, with the team's coach receiving the same amount. Payouts for rowers (two people per boat) are R200,000 per athlete for gold, R100,000 for silver and R50,000 for bronze. Rowing coaches will receive R100,000, R50,000 or R20,000 depending on whether their team wins gold, silver or bronze.
An original piece of iron from the Eiffel Tower forms the centrepiece of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals.
Image: Olympics website/Press handout

WATCH TEAM SA IN ACTION: UPCOMING OLYMPIC EVENTS

Saturday August 3

Athletics

Men’s 100m heats (11.55am)

Akani Simbine

Shaun Maswanganyi

Benjamin Richardson  

Men’s 1,500m repechage (7.15pm)

Tshepo Tshite

Ryan Mphahlele

Rowing

Single sculls C final (9.30am)

Paige Badenhorst

Hockey

Women, group matches

US v South Africa (1.15pm)

Cycling

Road race (11am)

Ryan Gibbons

Golf

Men, Round 3

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (11.33am)

Erik van Rooyen (9.22am)

Click here to view the full schedule of Olympic events.

Striking murals depicting famous local athletes have been painted in 23 locations across the SA to inspire Msanzi to support Team SA at #Paris24. This initiative, which is part of the Bidvest OPEX programme, has also provided monthly income to the families from whom the walls are being rented.
Image: Bidvest

Operation Excellence: Bidvest backs SA's next generation of Olympians

[Supporting Team SA] is a milestone in what I call [Bidvest's] country duty. Sport is a unifier, but more so in SA, it's about social cohesion. So we're not just backing sport, we're backing societies and the country as a whole
Mpumi Madisa, Bidvest Group CEO

Thanks to a R66m cash injection by Bidvest, the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (Sascoc) has been able to revive its Operation Excellence (OPEX) programme.

Now named the Bidvest OPEX programme, it aims to:

  • Identify the next generation of SA athletes who have the potential to compete at the highest level in international events; and

  • Help them reach their full potential by supporting them with benefits such as living expenses, opportunities to attend local and international camps and competitions, and access to scientific and medical services.

SA Olympians who have previously benefitted from the programme include Matthew Brittain, Chad le Clos, Ryk Neethling, Sizwe Ndlovu, Roland Schoeman, Caster Semenya, John Smith, James Thompson, Cameron van der Burgh and Wayde van Niekerk.