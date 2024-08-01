One nation, one team: Support SA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

You'd be forgiven for thinking the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (aka the 2024 Paris Olympics) would kick off with the opening ceremony, which is scheduled for 7.30pm on July 26. However, the sporting events actually commence a few days earlier on July 24. The closing ceremony will take place on August 11 at 9pm.

Beyond the promise of gold medals and glory, are Team SA being motivated by any financial incentives?

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks announced that individual athletes who win a gold medal will be awarded R400,000, with their coach receiving R100,000. Silver medalists will earn R200,000 and their coaches R75,000. Bronze medal payouts will be R75,000 for the athletes and R25,000 for their coaches. For relays and team sports (hockey and rugby), each athlete will be awarded R100,000, R75,000, R50,000 for winning a gold, silver and bronze medal respectively, with the team's coach receiving the same amount. Payouts for rowers (two people per boat) are R200,000 per athlete for gold, R100,000 for silver and R50,000 for bronze. Rowing coaches will receive R100,000, R50,000 or R20,000 depending on whether their team wins gold, silver or bronze.