A record night of swimming’s greats in the Olympics pool

French poster boy Leon Marchand and US distance dynamo Katie Ledecky made history while the Paris pool saw its first world record on one of the great nights of Olympic swimming on Wednesday.

China's Pan Zhanle ended the programme with another firecracker, the teenager obliterating his own 100m freestyle world record to take his country's first swimming gold of the meet.

Before that, Marchand sent sound levels off the scale at the La Defense Arena as he pulled off an unprecedented 200m butterfly and breaststroke double — with a medal ceremony in between.

Both swims were completed in Olympic record time, a remarkable feat in two of the most tiring and demanding disciplines. Until Wednesday, no swimmer had managed to medal in both.