Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 29

29 July 2024 - 08:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Alan Hatherly in action at the world championships in Glasgow last year.
Image: Piotr Staron/Getty Images

South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on July 29:

Equestrian

Alex Peternell — eventing individual jumping qualifier and final (11am).

Rugby sevens

Women: Great Britain v South Africa (2pm) + quarterfinals/placings.

Cycling

Alan Hatherly — men’s cross country (2.10pm).

Badminton

Johanita Scholtz v Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm).

Hockey

Women: South Africa v Argentina (5.30pm).

Surfing

Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 3 (7pm).

Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 3 (11.48pm).

Swimming

Finals

Pieter Coetzé — 100m backstroke final (9.19pm).

Tatjana Smith — 100m breaststroke final (9.25pm).

