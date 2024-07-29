Sport

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa

29 July 2024 - 16:10
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Alan Hatherly in the thick of the action at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
Alan Hatherly in the thick of the action at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly has won South Africa’s second medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the cross-country event on Monday afternoon.

He finished behind British phenom Thomas Pidcock, who twice battled his way from behind to take the lead, and Frenchman Victor Koretzky to claim South Africa’s first Olympic cycling medal since Melbourne 1956. 

Hatherly attacked from the start, moving into the lead early on, and though he was shunted back to seventh or so at one stage, he kept pressing and surging, eventually moving into third spot with a healthy gap behind him.

Pidcock, the pre-race favourite, was forced to stop for a wheel change and Hatherly moved into second until the Briton powered his way back up the front of the field.

Hatherly was one of three medal hopes on the day, with swimmers Tatjana Smith and Pieter Coetzé still to compete on Monday night.

TimesLIVE

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 29

South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on July 29
Sport
11 hours ago

Blitzboks win Olympic bronze beating Australia 26-19 in Paris

The Blitzboks will have to wait until Saturday evening to try win South Africa’s first medal of the Paris Olympics after losing 5-19 to France in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maboko bemoans lack of boxing champions from Limpopo

Emerging trainer Hloni Maboko – a former professional boxer from Malamulele, Limpopo – is grossly worried about his province's boxing state of ...
Sport
10 hours ago

IN PICS | Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

A fleet of barges took the competitors on a 6km-stretch of the river alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as performers ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid
Thatho Moncho's cancer spreads after losing out on radiation treatment