POLL | What do you make of the Olympics opening act depicting ‘The Last Supper’?

One of the acts in the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics has sparked a massive global debate over what appears to be a provocative depiction of Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting of ‘The Last Supper’.
It recreated the famous biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his twelve apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, but with a group of drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus. - Reuters
