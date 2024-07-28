Sport

POLL | What do you make of the Olympics opening act depicting ‘The Last Supper’?

28 July 2024
One of the acts in the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics has sparked a massive global debate over what appears to be a provocative depiction of Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting of ‘The Last Supper’.

It recreated the famous biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his twelve apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, but with a group of drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus. - Reuters

