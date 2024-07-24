With the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 set to kick start this week, South African athletes in various sporting codes are ready to wave the country’s colourful flag high.
The Games will be held in Paris, France, from July 26 until August 11, featuring 33 sports and 339 events, with four new sports added to the programme: breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing.
The South African team has already made their way to the city of love, here are the athletes who will be representing SA:
Here are the SA athletes who'll fly the flag high at the Olympics
Image: Supplied.
Women's hockey team:
Men's hockey team:
Wrestling
Men's surfing
Women's surfing
Men's sports climbing
Women's sports climbing:
Women's gymnastics:
Men's canoeing
Women's canoeing
Men's athletics:
Women's athletics
Men's aquatics
Women's aquatics
