Sport

Here are the SA athletes who'll fly the flag high at the Olympics

24 July 2024 - 14:16
Onthatile Zulu
Onthatile Zulu
Image: Supplied.

With the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 set to kick start this week, South African athletes in various sporting codes are ready to wave the country’s colourful flag high. 

The Games will be held in Paris, France, from July 26 until August 11, featuring 33 sports and 339 events, with four new sports added to the programme: breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing. 

The South African team has already made their way to the city of love, here are the athletes who will be representing SA:

Women's hockey team: 

  • Kayla De Waal 
  • Hannah Pearce 
  • Quanita Bobbs 
  • Taheera Augousti 
  • Dirkie Chamberlain 
  • Paris-Gail Isaacs 
  • Ntsopa Mokoena 
  • Onthatile Zulu 
  • Erin Christie 
  • Antonet Louw 
  • Edith Molikoe 
  • Celia Seerane Aphiwe Dimba 
  • Stephanie Botha 
  • Kayla Swarts 
  • Anelle van Deventer 
  • Kristen Paton 
  • Ongeziwe Mali 

Men's hockey team:

 

  • Dan Bell 
  • Calvis Davis 
  • Keenan Horne 
  • Tevin Kok 
  • Bili Ntuli 
  • Jacques van Tonder 
  • Dayaan Cassiem 
  • Matthew Guise-Brown 
  • Wayde van Niekerk 
  • Gowan Jones 
  • Zenani Kraai 
  • Brad Sherwood 
  • Estiaan Kriek 
  • Mustapha Cassiem 
  • Andrew Hobson 
  • Ryan Julius 
  • Samkelo Mvimbi 
  • Nic Spooner 
  • Peabo Lembethe

Wrestling

  • Nicholas Steyn

Men's surfing

  • Matthew McGillivray 
  • Jordy Smith 

Women's surfing

  • Sarah Ann Baum 

Men's sports climbing

  • Joshua Bruyns (speed climbing),
  • Mel Janse van Rensburg (lead & boulder) 

Women's sports climbing: 

  • Aniya Holder (speed climbing),
  • Lauren Mukheibir (lead & boulder)  

Women's gymnastics:

  • Caitlin Rooskrantz (artistic)   

Men's canoeing

  • Andrew Birkett (kayak sprint),
  • Hamish Lovemore (kayak sprint)

Women's canoeing

  • Tiffany Koch (kayak sprint),
  • Esti Olivier (kayak sprint)

Men's athletics:   

  • Stephen Mokoka (marathon),
  • Zakhiti Nene (400m),
  • Lythe Pillay (400m),
  • Benjamin Richardson (200m),
  • Akani Simbine (100m),
  • Tshepo Tshite (1500m),
  • Wayde van Niekerk (400m),
  • Jovan van Vuuren (long jump),
  • Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m, 10000m)

Women's athletics

  • Marione Fourie (100mH),
  • Zeney Geldenhuys (400mH),
  • Rogail Joseph (400mH),
  • Cian Oldknow (marathon),
  • Prudence Sekgodiso (800m),
  • Gerda Steyn (marathon),
  • Irvette van Zyl (marathon) 

Men's aquatics

  • Pieter Coetze (100m, 200m backstroke),
  • Chad le Clos (100m butterfly),
  • Matthew Sates (100m, 200m butterfly and 200m IM)

Women's aquatics

  • Aimee Canny (200m freestyle),
  • Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke),
  • Erin Gallagher (100m butterfly),
  • Rebecca Meder (200m IM),
  • Tatjana Smith (100m, 200m breaststroke),
  • Julia Vincent (diving, 3m springboard)

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short
Fire ravages old age home