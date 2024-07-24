Betway announces R900m title sponsorship of PSL

Betway CEO Laurence Michel said the company was committed to football. “This partnership is the single biggest investment in SA sport and SA football in particular,” he said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced Betway as the new title sponsor replacing DStv, with the league now known as Betway Premiership.
Betway committed to a three-year contract with a deal worth R900m.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced the new sponsor on Wednesday at the league headquarters in Parktown during the press conference. He confirmed the league will start on August 3, with the full fixtures expected to be released later today.
“No amount of days will be shifted. We are starting exactly on the third and will issue the fixtures this afternoon of what is happening that day as promised to everybody,” Khoza said.
“We now have Betway as the sponsor of the Premiership. Thank you very much to DStv for your sponsorship.”
Khoza could not confirm how much the winner of the league will walk away with, saying they will reveal at a later stage. Winners from the DStv Premiership walked away with R15m and this is likely to increase.
Betway is now the fourth league sponsor in the PSL era after Castle, Absa and DStv.
