Sport
IN PICS | Mandela Day Walk and Run
By
SOWETANLIVE
-
20 July 2024 - 14:38
Participants at the Mandela Day Walk and Run at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image:
Veli Nhlapo
ASA president James Moloi, Hendrick Mokganyetsi chairperson of athletes at ASA, Minister of Arts and Sports Gayton McKenzie.
Image:
Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image:
Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image:
Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image:
Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image:
Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image:
Veli Nhlapo
