IN PICS | Mandela Day Walk and Run

By SOWETANLIVE - 20 July 2024 - 14:38

Participants at the Mandela Day Walk and Run at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
ASA president James Moloi, Hendrick Mokganyetsi chairperson of athletes at ASA, Minister of Arts and Sports Gayton McKenzie.
ASA president James Moloi, Hendrick Mokganyetsi chairperson of athletes at ASA, Minister of Arts and Sports Gayton McKenzie.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Participants are the Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

