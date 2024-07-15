Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji have teamed up to win the highest honours in tennis, emerging as 6-4 6-4 straight sets winners of the 2024 Wimbledon’s women’s doubles final.
They defeated the Dutch duo Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, yesterday.
The pair were utterly scintillating in their 6-4 6-4 win over De Groot and Griffioen, the Dutch duo exercised a slight upper hand early on but it wasn’t long before the South African and Japanese player worked their way to a 3-2 lead in the first set.
Then followed a bit of one-way traffic with Montjane and Kamiji taking an outright lead which preceded a determined fightback from the top-ranked singles player De Groot and her partner Griffioen, only for Montjane and Kamiji to force the first set win 6-4.
The second set proved to be a tricky affair as the Montjane/Kamiji opponents won a 2-1 lead early on, but it wasn’t long before Montjane and Kamiji to regain a 4-2 lead, in their favour. De Groot and Griffioen won a game back, and so did Montjane and Kamiji, now just a game away from clinching the title.
After De Groot and Griffioen won their game on serve, with the score on 5-4, Montjane and Kamiji served out the final tame to seal the set 6-4 and take the win, and the title. - gsport.co.za
Montjane and partner claim Wimbledon honours
SA-Japan combination too much for Dutch duo
Image: X.com
Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji have teamed up to win the highest honours in tennis, emerging as 6-4 6-4 straight sets winners of the 2024 Wimbledon’s women’s doubles final.
They defeated the Dutch duo Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, yesterday.
The pair were utterly scintillating in their 6-4 6-4 win over De Groot and Griffioen, the Dutch duo exercised a slight upper hand early on but it wasn’t long before the South African and Japanese player worked their way to a 3-2 lead in the first set.
Then followed a bit of one-way traffic with Montjane and Kamiji taking an outright lead which preceded a determined fightback from the top-ranked singles player De Groot and her partner Griffioen, only for Montjane and Kamiji to force the first set win 6-4.
The second set proved to be a tricky affair as the Montjane/Kamiji opponents won a 2-1 lead early on, but it wasn’t long before Montjane and Kamiji to regain a 4-2 lead, in their favour. De Groot and Griffioen won a game back, and so did Montjane and Kamiji, now just a game away from clinching the title.
After De Groot and Griffioen won their game on serve, with the score on 5-4, Montjane and Kamiji served out the final tame to seal the set 6-4 and take the win, and the title. - gsport.co.za
Montjane on fitness, unwinding and that Wimbledon dream
Disappointment for Boks and Kolisi as Djokovic wins at Laureus awards
Osaka falls at first hurdle on Grand Slam return
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos