Benjamin Richardson rockets up world list with runaway 100m win
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Benjamin Richardson delivered a timely boost to South Africa’s 4x100m relay Olympic medal hopes as he became only the second South African to dip under 9.9 sec in the 100m.
The 20-year-old clocked an impressive 9.86 to win the 100m in the Swiss town of La Chaux-de-Fonds on Sunday before running 19.99 while running second in the 200m.
Akani Simbine owns the 9.84 South African 100m record.
Richardson’s effort, which was aided by a 1.9 metre-per-second wind, elevates him to fifth on the world list for 2024 so far and makes him the country’s second-fastest sprinter of all time, overhauling US-based Shaun Maswanganyi on 9.91.
World Athletics confirm 35 South African competitors for Olympics
