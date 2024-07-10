Tennis SA (TSA) and American Express have launched the Amex Tennis Town, a fan park for Wimbledon, in Montecasino.
The Amex Tennis Town opened last weekend and will run again from Friday until Sunday between 1pm and 10pm.
“The Amex Tennis Town aims to create a comprehensive fan zone that combines live Wimbledon screenings with a range of engaging activities and a food village that provides a wide range of culinary delights including traditional favourites like strawberries and cream. The Amex Food Village includes vendors like Pizza Perfect, SouvLucky, Love is BAO, Oh Yummy Shisanyama, Bubble & Freak, and more,” TSA said in a statement.
Over 50 children from development centres across Gauteng participated in a mass coaching clinic on the opening day last Friday, and coaching clinics from expert coaches were open to the public.
American Express Card Members enjoy a 50% discount for entry to the Amex Tennis Town, priority seating at the front of the main viewing screen, 20% off at the Wimbledon Shop, 10% off on food and beverage, and other benefits such as branded gift packs.
In addition, TSA registered members receive a 30% discount on all tickets.
Tickets are on sale at Ticketpro at R200 for the public, R50 for children, and free for those under two. The proceeds from public ticket sales will be directed to TSA to support the American Express Tennis Development Programme in developing local communities and nurturing tennis talent.
“We are excited to host the Amex Tennis Town, the first fan park in SA during The Championships, Wimbledon. The Amex Tennis Town aims to afford fans an incredible atmosphere by creating an unforgettable viewing experience and engaging activities, said TSA president Gavin Crookes.
Tennis SA launches first fan park in Montecasino
Enjoy live Wimbledon matches, with a range of other activities.
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images
Tennis SA (TSA) and American Express have launched the Amex Tennis Town, a fan park for Wimbledon, in Montecasino.
The Amex Tennis Town opened last weekend and will run again from Friday until Sunday between 1pm and 10pm.
“The Amex Tennis Town aims to create a comprehensive fan zone that combines live Wimbledon screenings with a range of engaging activities and a food village that provides a wide range of culinary delights including traditional favourites like strawberries and cream. The Amex Food Village includes vendors like Pizza Perfect, SouvLucky, Love is BAO, Oh Yummy Shisanyama, Bubble & Freak, and more,” TSA said in a statement.
Over 50 children from development centres across Gauteng participated in a mass coaching clinic on the opening day last Friday, and coaching clinics from expert coaches were open to the public.
American Express Card Members enjoy a 50% discount for entry to the Amex Tennis Town, priority seating at the front of the main viewing screen, 20% off at the Wimbledon Shop, 10% off on food and beverage, and other benefits such as branded gift packs.
In addition, TSA registered members receive a 30% discount on all tickets.
Tickets are on sale at Ticketpro at R200 for the public, R50 for children, and free for those under two. The proceeds from public ticket sales will be directed to TSA to support the American Express Tennis Development Programme in developing local communities and nurturing tennis talent.
“We are excited to host the Amex Tennis Town, the first fan park in SA during The Championships, Wimbledon. The Amex Tennis Town aims to afford fans an incredible atmosphere by creating an unforgettable viewing experience and engaging activities, said TSA president Gavin Crookes.
Osaka falls at first hurdle on Grand Slam return
Montjane on fitness, unwinding and that Wimbledon dream
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos