Rulani can do well anywhere — Kekana

When one door closes, another one opens. This expression is used to encourage someone to keep trying after disappointment or failure.
This speaks directly to Rulani Mokwena, who looks to have attracted more offers after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns in a move that left the fraternity dumbfounded. It appeared as if all was well between the 37-year-old coach and the reigning Premiership kings.
Mokwena has received much interest from teams in North Africa, according to his agent Steve Kapeluschnik.
He told SowetanLIVE on Sunday that many teams have shown interest in Mokwena.
“We've received a lot of interest in him, but really, I can't go through all this. I've told people already that we've not made a decision yet, OK,” was all Kapeluschnik was prepared to confirm yesterday.
Mokwena, who led Mamelodi Sundowns to a seventh successive DStv Premiership title last season and also won the African Football League trophy, parted ways with the club last week in a move that left the fraternity shocked.
But it looks like he won't be out of the job for long with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, one of the front runners for his services, while Egyptian giants Al Ahly have also inquired.
Wydad are without a coach and were said to be impressed with Mokwena's track record and they also believe he possesses the qualities to elevate the team.
Mokwena revealed last week that he will be temporarily returning to coach his amateur team, Black Poison, as he ponders his next move.
Meanwhile, former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana feels Mokwena can succeed in North Africa or anywhere, having proved himself at Sundowns.
“He is a good coach and I think he has all the space to learn to be an even more excellent coach. Remember, we are talking about the 37 year old,” Kekana told the media during the Sundowns roadshow in Polokwane at the weekend.
“A 37 year old who needs to learn about the changing room properly. Mokwena has what it takes. We saw what he has done at Sundowns over this past season. To go to the new space, I think he knows that he needs to dig deep.
“He knows that he has to do more than what he did because everyone will have a lot of expectations after what he did with Sundowns.”
Sundowns, who also appointed Steve Komphela as a senior coach at the weekend to assist Manqoba Mngqithi, will be leaving for Austria in a few days for their preseason preparations ahead of the new season next month.
Rulani can do well anywhere — Kekana
Ex-Downs coach yet to decide on next move – agent
Image: Lefty Shivambu
