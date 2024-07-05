Dogged by embarrassing challenges and internal strife in the past two editions, organisers of the African Bank Soweto Marathon, set for November, say all the controversies have now been banished and won’t resurface anytime soon.
The launch of this year’s “People’s Race” took place at Soweto’s famous Vilakazi Street yesterday, and the persistent question surrounded the logistics after the event was marred by bad publicity over TV rights, poor water points and oddly, missing T-shirts.
In 2022, the event was not broadcast on TV after a deal could not be reached with the Soweto Trust, with the then trustees contending Athletics SA (ASA) should not have sold over the rights to SuperSport. Last year, the race was beamed live but not before previous trustees released a statement months earlier, claiming the People’s Race had been “cancelled”. Hardly 24 hours later, ASA rebutted the claims and some trustees were removed.
The biggest controversy, however, was on the eve of race day when runners, upon collecting their race packs, were told the T-shirts which they had paid for had run out. On race day, some waterpoints ran dry, while runners on the 21km route had to navigate past raw sewage on one road in Soweto.
Organisers give People's Race the all clear
Controversies such as TV rights, dry water points a thing of the past, says Athletics SA
Image: Thulani Mbele
“All that is in the past now,” ASA president James Moloi said yesterday. “We have now secured an apparel sponsor, JOMA, so we will never run out again. On the issue of water, Rand Water are our partners and they have taken care of that.”
SuperSport will again televise the event but it will not start and finish at the FNB Stadium precinct as usual, but will now start on the Golden highway and end at Nasrec.
“We had complaints from runners who bemoaned that they had to climb up the stadium stairs to get their medals. Finishing the race at Nasrec also enables clubs to set up their tents and gazebos there,” said race director Danny Blumberg. “But the route is the same. It’s hilly and it will include the usual heritage sites.”
Last year’s winner Ntsindiso Mphakathi aims to defend his crowd after becoming the first South African in more than a decade to claim the challenging course. “I had wanted to win this race since 2017, but before last year, my best finish was third in 2017. I dedicated a lot of training to it by skipping some races and finally I succeeded. I’m looking forward to this year’s event,” he said.
The People’s Race will take place on November 3, with entries opened yesterday. They cost is R380 for the marathon, R300 for the half marathon and R280 for the 10km. Entries close on September 30.
