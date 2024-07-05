“Akani came first [Diamond League, Oslo, Norway last week] and it shows that they will still run the relay. We are expecting a medal from Akani, we are expecting a medal from Wayde if he will be fine.
Moloi predicts 3 or 4 athletics medals
ASA president bets on relay events to deliver glory
Athletics SA president (ASA) James Moloi predicts his federation will bring three or four medals to Team SA's medal haul at the Paris Olympics Games later this month.
Track and field as well as roadrunning have 35 athletes qualified for this year’s Olympiad.
After they returned from the Tokyo Games empty-handed four years ago, Moloi expressed his confidence that this time track and field athletes will bring medals.
“I’m putting my hope to say that the 100m relay and 4x4 relay we are going to do very well. Wayde is back now if you saw two weeks ago, he ran and came third [at the New York City Grand Prix],” Moloi said.
SA's biggest athletics stars Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine are billed to compete in the relays Moloi mentioned above.
He was addressing the media during the Spar Women’s Challenge Johannesburg launch at Emperors Palace yesterday.
The Johannesburg leg of the series will take place on October 6 at Marks Park, Emmarentia, and entries are now open.
