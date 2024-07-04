Montjane on fitness, unwinding and that Wimbledon dream

The 38-year old told Inside Sport how she’s had to follow a disciplined training regime to remain at the top of her game. She has a “small gym” in her home, where her day starts after breakfast.
“I’m usually in there just after 9am, then I head to the high-performance centre in Pretoria for a session with my coach. We do more gym work and then tactical, on-court practice for two hours,” she said.
Montjane’s breakfast is usually a bowl of oatmeal. “But oats will give you energy for just one session, so you have to supplement. For lunch, I’ll have salad with chicken. After a training session, you need protein and carbohydrates – I’m not a fan of bread, so for supper, I add rice as my starch and that means that in the morning, I don’t have to have anything heavy.”
Montjane said a lot of gym work is critical for any athlete, even off-season. “When I don’t have an event lined up, I use every opportunity to tone my body and build muscle.”
The athlete said for tennis players, an in-competition diet is vastly different from when you’re not on tour. “You get told that you’re playing the second match, but you don’t know how long the first match will last, so if you eat at 8am and you’re only on court by midday, you’re hungry already. That’s why you see tennis players eating on the court. I remember Serena Williams requesting coffee in the middle of a match because she needed some caffeine to lift her. You can’t tell if you’ll be on court for an hour or four.”
Limpopo-born Montjane does find time to unwind, visiting her family and friends when her schedule allows. “It’s very important not to forget where you come from. And I use my leisure time to catch up. Fortunately, my friends share the same hobbies, for example, reading, so we can sit around and talk about the latest books,” she explains.
“She also consults a psychologist twice a week. “I need that to help me with the mental side of things. As athletes, we have a lot of pressure and the sports psychologist helps me to cope with the demands.”
- This article is published courtesy of Inside Sport
Montjane on fitness, unwinding and that Wimbledon dream
Tennis ace shares her typical daily routine to stay top of the game
Image: Daniel Kopatsch/ Getty Images
Kgothatso Montjane, the wheelchair tennis ace, had a miraculous 2023 year that saw her become the first African to emerge victorious at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, helped by her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji.
They also reached the final at Wimbledon, making last year what she says was one of her “most memorable years”.
“It was great, to be honest, one of my best,” Montjane told Inside Sport, shortly after she and Kamiji defended the Japanese Open in mid-April, a further testament to her aim to continue reaching for the stars at the pinnacle of her career.
Having come so close in 2023, Montjane has made winning Wimbledon her ultimate career goal. Tennis’ most glamorous tournament started this week, and Montjane will be hoping for better luck after losing in the doubles final and singles final last year.
“I have no doubt it will happen because I came close. It’s not often players excel in both singles and doubles and I have managed to reach the final in both. Winning Wimbledon is the ultimate goal, I would have reached the pinnacle of my career. I would feel like a real superstar. I would feel truly accomplished as an athlete,” Montjane said.
Osaka falls at first hurdle on Grand Slam return
The 38-year old told Inside Sport how she’s had to follow a disciplined training regime to remain at the top of her game. She has a “small gym” in her home, where her day starts after breakfast.
“I’m usually in there just after 9am, then I head to the high-performance centre in Pretoria for a session with my coach. We do more gym work and then tactical, on-court practice for two hours,” she said.
Montjane’s breakfast is usually a bowl of oatmeal. “But oats will give you energy for just one session, so you have to supplement. For lunch, I’ll have salad with chicken. After a training session, you need protein and carbohydrates – I’m not a fan of bread, so for supper, I add rice as my starch and that means that in the morning, I don’t have to have anything heavy.”
Montjane said a lot of gym work is critical for any athlete, even off-season. “When I don’t have an event lined up, I use every opportunity to tone my body and build muscle.”
The athlete said for tennis players, an in-competition diet is vastly different from when you’re not on tour. “You get told that you’re playing the second match, but you don’t know how long the first match will last, so if you eat at 8am and you’re only on court by midday, you’re hungry already. That’s why you see tennis players eating on the court. I remember Serena Williams requesting coffee in the middle of a match because she needed some caffeine to lift her. You can’t tell if you’ll be on court for an hour or four.”
Limpopo-born Montjane does find time to unwind, visiting her family and friends when her schedule allows. “It’s very important not to forget where you come from. And I use my leisure time to catch up. Fortunately, my friends share the same hobbies, for example, reading, so we can sit around and talk about the latest books,” she explains.
“She also consults a psychologist twice a week. “I need that to help me with the mental side of things. As athletes, we have a lot of pressure and the sports psychologist helps me to cope with the demands.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos