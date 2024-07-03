Mulaudzi targets another sub-28 in Durban 10km

Kabelo Mulaudzi, who established himself as the next big name in SA road running by winning the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km in 2023, says he is eagerly looking forward to competing again at the iconic event on Sunday.
“Last year was one of the best moments of my career — probably the best [yet], said the 26-year-old, who also recorded his first sub-28-minute 10km time during that race, and set a personal best of 27:56 to beat the likes of Stephen Mokoka and Thabang Mosiako .
“Even now, as I look ahead to this year’s race, I am confident that I can go sub-28 again because I always run well in Durban.”
This time, however, Mulaudzi enters the race following a challenging four months.
In March, the Boxer Athletic Club's top runner was unable to complete the senior men's race at the World Cross Country Championships in Serbia due to injury, and he could only manage a time of 29:52 at the Cape Town 10km in May.
Nevertheless, after performing well in the Central Gauteng Athletics Cross Country League races in June, Mulaudzi is confident of delivering a better performance in eThekwini. “My training has gone well over the past six weeks,” he said. “I generally reach peak fitness around June, so I’m hoping to set another personal best. My goal for Sunday is to run another sub-28 and secure a top-three finish."
Leading the local challenge against the East Africans alongside Mulaudzi is Precious Mashele, who won the iconic race in 2021 and is one of the most consistent podium finishers in the series. Mashele has been on the podium in four of his last six races.
