Team SA returned with three medals from Tokyo 2020, which was held three years ago, and an additional two medals from Paris would delight Sascoc. “Remember that Tokyo was severely affected by Covid-19, and we couldn’t field our athletes in certain events,” Hendricks said.
The country’s best haul from the Games was 10 in 2016. This year Sascoc announced financial incentives at R400,000 for gold, R200,000 for silver and R75,000 for bronze.
While swimming sensation Tatjana Smith (formerly Schoenmaker) is an obvious medal favourite after bagging two three years ago, athletics will be pinning hopes of 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso, who set the Diamond League alight this year.
“Yes, Prudence has had a great run to the Olympics. Not just her, Gerda Steyn as well. She has just won the Comrades and will be running in the marathon. There’s confidence and belief after our athletes peaked at the right time,” Hendricks said.
Team SA told deliver at least five medals in Paris
Sascoc president confident medal target is achievable
A target of five medals from next month’s Paris Olympics is what Sascoc president Barry Hendricks has set for Team SA, arguing it would be reasonable and not pressurise the country’s athletes.
Speaking this week as alcohol-free beverage Corona Zero was announced as the latest corporate backer to SA’s Olympians, Hendricks said Sascoc had to be realistic as it set targets for the July 26 to August 11 Games.
“We are not aiming too low, but at the same time we don’t want to put pressure on our athletes,” Hendricks said after the sponsorship launch at Hartbeespoort, North West, on Wednesday.
“We stand a chance of getting five medals but we are not too fixated on whether it’s gold, silver or bronze. If you look at the way our swimmers have performed in the lead-up to the Games, you can see we stand a good chance. Athletics also has had a good run, but we are encouraged by other codes as well.”
Hockey player Onthatile Zulu shows us how to train like an Olympian
Incentives will inspire team – Sascoc
Meanwhile, Corona Zero announced a partnership with SA's Olympic and Paralympic teams in a four-year deal which runs up to the 2028 Olympics. Hendricks said this bodes well for Sascoc, which previously was beset by strife and scandal, driving corporate sponsors away.
“That era is way past us now. The organisation is running like a smooth, well-oiled machine. We’ve recruited experienced people and a host of other support staff to beef up the team. That’s why corporate SA now has confidence is us. All this will lead to a better service to our athletes and federations,” Hendricks said.
