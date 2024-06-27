Ann Ashworth has been fired as race and operations manager by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) board, she posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday evening.
“My time at the CMA has come to an end. The board feels that I lack the necessary leadership and race management abilities to continue to serve,” said Ashworth, who was appointed last year after race director Rowyn James left.
During her term the race paid out record prize money to winning athletes and was also praised for altering cut-off times. But there were also criticisms, from traffic congestion getting to the finish line in Pietermaritzburg to the shortage of goody bags at registration.
“Given recent events this decision has not come as a surprise. For weeks now there have been rumblings among the naysayers that ‘the board would be dealing with me’.
“The board will tell you that I did not accept their offer to extend my contract before their subsequent decision to revoke the offer. They will also say that I have previously indicated that I did not wish to remain in my position beyond June 30.”
Ashworth, winner of the race in 2018, wrote that she offered to resign on “at least three occasions”, but her offers were not accepted.
“I was hesitant to stay on at the CMA given what was happening in the office and behind closed doors and I was convinced to sign my offer of extension after discussing matters with my staff and tier-one sponsors who wished me to remain in my position.”
Comrades Marathon Association shows Ann Ashworth the door
Image: Instagram
Ann Ashworth has been fired as race and operations manager by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) board, she posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday evening.
“My time at the CMA has come to an end. The board feels that I lack the necessary leadership and race management abilities to continue to serve,” said Ashworth, who was appointed last year after race director Rowyn James left.
During her term the race paid out record prize money to winning athletes and was also praised for altering cut-off times. But there were also criticisms, from traffic congestion getting to the finish line in Pietermaritzburg to the shortage of goody bags at registration.
“Given recent events this decision has not come as a surprise. For weeks now there have been rumblings among the naysayers that ‘the board would be dealing with me’.
“The board will tell you that I did not accept their offer to extend my contract before their subsequent decision to revoke the offer. They will also say that I have previously indicated that I did not wish to remain in my position beyond June 30.”
Ashworth, winner of the race in 2018, wrote that she offered to resign on “at least three occasions”, but her offers were not accepted.
“I was hesitant to stay on at the CMA given what was happening in the office and behind closed doors and I was convinced to sign my offer of extension after discussing matters with my staff and tier-one sponsors who wished me to remain in my position.”
Comrades Marathon Association to probe alleged racist comment by board member
'Comrades Marathon Queen' Steyn's race now Olympics
NKARENG MATSHE | Matshailwe feels he's edging closer to Comrades title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos