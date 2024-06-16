Bryson DeChambeau fires 67 to emerge atop US Open

Bryson DeChambeau is feeling positive vibes and his golf game is backing those up in the US Open.
DeChambeau shot a 3-under-par 67 and moved to a three-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds at Pinehurst, N.C.
“It just gives me a spike in my adrenaline and allows me to focus more on delivering for the fans and for myself,” he said of the fan support.
DeChambeau, who dealt with some hip discomfort, is the first golfer to ever break 70 in the first three rounds of a US Open at Pinehurst No. 2. He said he'll hold up physically.
“It's OK,” he said of the ailment. “I've had it for a long time now. It's just something that popped up.”
Patrick Cantlay (third round 70), Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (69) and France's Matthieu Pavon (69) are all three strokes back.
DeChambeau's lead grew to four strokes before a late double bogey threatened to derail his momentum.
Yet on Sunday, DeChambeau will try to secure his second US Open in a five-year stretch and add another Southern Methodist University connection to this tournament venue. Payne Stewart, who, like DeChambeau, was an ex-SMU golfer, won the first time the US Open was held at Pinehurst 25 years ago.
“I am going to try and hit a lot of the greens, give myself some good looks on some holes and two-putt a lot,” DeChambeau said of his final-round plan.
Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who began the day with a one-stroke lead, shot 73 and is tied with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (70) at 2 under.
DeChambeau, who also shot 67 on Thursday, strung together five birdies — including both par-5 holes — in a 10-hole stretch, and suddenly the Pinehurst No. 2 course didn't seem so menacing, at least for one golfer. That thought was dashed by the time he recorded a 6 on the 16th hole before responding with a birdie on the next.
DeChambeau, who won the US Open in 2020, hasn't finished better than T20 since then.
Cantlay stayed in the mix despite only two birdies Saturday. McIlroy had bogeys on two of the final four holes.
“I love the test that Pinehurst is presenting, and you've got to focus and concentrate on every single shot out there,” McIlroy said. “It's what a US Open should be like.”
Pavon, whose great start with birdies on three of the first seven holes came before a pair of backside bogeys, said he wants to remain in position to make a move.
“The course is really showing its teeth so far,” he said. “It's a tough one. You feel like sometimes you are flying a little bit, your game, everything is going on, and then at some point you just miss one green, can see a bogey.”
Tony Finau (72) and England's Tyrrell Hatton (70) share seventh place at 1 under.
Seven golfers registered under-par scores Saturday.
Collin Morikawa posted an early 66 and shot up the leader board with the day's best score. After the bogey-free round with three birdies on the backside, he's at even par and tied for ninth place with Canada's Corey Conners (71) and South Korea's Tom Kim (71).
“If I play the way I did (Saturday), who knows what could happen,” Morikawa said. “This course is only going to get tougher. I know it's not going to be easy.”
Defending champion Wyndham Clark posted his second 71 of the week and sits at 5 over.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also recorded his second 71 of the tournament. At 6 over, he's not in position to make a charge to the top after winning five tournaments already this year. He said he's having trouble reading greens.
“Another frustrating day,” Scheffler said. “Today was a day where I thought I played a lot better than my score.”
Germany's Martin Kaymer, who won the US Open on this course 10 years ago, shot 77 and fell to 10 over.
Bryson DeChambeau fires 67 to emerge atop US Open
Image: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports
